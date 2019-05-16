Roseburg Community Concerts/Live on Stage Roseburg has announced the 2019-2020 concert schedule. Four attractions will visit Roseburg during the upcoming season.
Ben Gulley, an operatic tenor and Broadway artist, will appear in the Jacoby Auditorium at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Gulley will be joined by the Mark Lowery Trio. Gulley’s repertoire includes classical and Americana genres.
Tajci, a Croatian pop superstar, will perform her program “Waking up in America” at 7 p.m., Oct. 17. Tajci’s sister, Sanya, and pianist Brian Hanson will join her in presenting a cabaret-style show.
At 7 p.m. on Feb. 20, violinist Adam De Graff will present “Rock Violin,” which combines popular music with classic vibes, using a high-tech programmable looping station.
The final concert of the season will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance of Loren & Mark on Sunday, March 8.
The international guitar duo bring a program of Americana, Jazz, Classical, Bluegrass and more. They are known for classic melodies, electrifying improvisation and stunning vocal duets.
Membership prices through May 31 are $60 for adults, $25 for full-time student and $125 for families. Prices will increase by $5 in each category, beginning June 1.
Information: www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org
