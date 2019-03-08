Under the direction of Dr. Jason Heald, the Roseburg Concert Chorale will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Umpqua Community College's Centerstage in the Whipple Fine Arts Building, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
The featured piece is "Come Let Us Sing," a cantata by Felix Mendelssohn based on the 95th psalm. Accompanied by Tammy Finch Johnson, the program will also include a short selection by Mozart, Stephen Foster and a number of Spanish ballads and pop songs.
Admission is $10 per person. Students enter free with a student ID. Tickets are available at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, and at the door.
Information: 541-496-0748.
