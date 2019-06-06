Two block parties have joined forces with the hope of creating a spectacular event to draw people to downtown Roseburg.
NeighborWorks Umpqua, which has traditionally held its own block party for the last few years, has combined with the Downtown Roseburg Association to host the Downtown Street Faire on 11 a.m. Sunday on Southeast Jackson Street in Roseburrg.
Nick Noyes, communication specialist for NeighborWorks Umpqua, said the event will feature about 50 vendors set up between the 500 and 700 blocks of Southeast Jackson Street.
Noyes said combining forces to plan the Street Faire was an opportunity to grow and offer more to the community.
“Before, with the block party, we kinda did our own little thing — which you know, isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” Noyes said.
Musical entertainment has grown this year. Eugene group Professor FATE and local performers Sunstone Trio will provide live performances, while radio station 99.7 KQUA will add music between acts.
“We’re kinda testing the waters to see how much sound the corridor can take,” Noyes said. “I’m sure it can take a lot.”
“That’s something you will hear a lot is us kind harping on the local factor and that’s just because there are so many amazing people who have local businesses that maybe don’t have quite the same exposure,” Noyes said. “So we figured, why not have two events a year that can kind of give our local business a chance to really shine.”
NeighborWorks Umpqua is still accepting applications for vendors up until the end of business Friday. Interested parties should call 541-430-3461 or email drsfcontact@gmail.com.
Some of the downtown businesses will also be open during the event, providing more local choices for visitors.
The Downtown Roseburg Street Faire will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will return again in September, with hopes for more growth between events.
Banner Bank is one of the major sponsors for the event.
“A downtown district is the core of a city and the Faire is a great way to invite people to the heart of Roseburg,” said Matthew Kowai, branch manager for Banner Bank. “We want visitors and locals alike to experience all that the downtown has to offer.”
