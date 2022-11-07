In the beginning of the season, the Roseburg High School marching band hosts a performance called the Golden Arrow. Since that day, over the course of the past few months, the team has grown — not just in their technical ability, but in the bonds and friendships made between their members as well.
The students had a chance to close out their season Monday night at the annual Platinum Arrow event, a free performance held at Finlay Field at Roseburg High School to showcase the season’s progress to parents and fans of the marching band.
This season, the band took home first place from the Pride of the Northwest Competition held in Grants Pass and third place in their AAAA division at the preliminary competition of the state championships held in Eugene last weekend.
Branden Hansen, who has been the band director at Roseburg High School for the past 14 years, was proud of this year’s season and the passion the children showed throughout.
“I feel very blessed to get to work here at RHS,” Hansen said. “I think it’s a wonderful community that’s very supportive of the high school, and I think we have students that have a really good work ethic.”
The Platinum Arrow event started with a celebration of the graduating seniors, and after a “Drill Down” — a ‘Simon Says’-esque game where students follow complex marching orders, and the first ones to fall out of line are eliminated — the band performed their show “Hurricane Rising” for the final time. Hansen described the show as being inspired by films such as “Twister” and “The Day After Tomorrow.”
The performance marked the end of the season for RHS’s marching band, with only a performance at the Roseburg Veteran’s Day parade left on the schedule. It’s the end of an era for graduating seniors, who may never take the field again, and will miss out on beloved traditions like the “Jammin’ Salmon” — a dirty stuffed salmon that drum majors, the leaders of the marching band, will choose to give to band members who they feel deserve it, making them wear the smelly, unwashed stuffed animal around like a trophy.
“It hits pretty hard,” said Trevor Anecito, a graduating senior. “All the good memories kind of just come at you when it’s your final performance.”
For most in the band, the bond between one another was the glue that kept them practicing, kept them motivated.
“My favorite thing is the people,” Zachary McDowell said. He’s a junior at RHS, and has been doing marching band for the past six years. “The community in band is so tight. We all love each other and have this strong friendship … This year our relationship has been better than ever, and as a result, it really shows in the way we perform and the way we hang out with each other.”
Fans in the audience — parents, students, siblings — all seemed to share a collective feeling of pride for the band.
“They practice in the rain, the practice for hours on end. They will stay up until midnight doing drills sometimes,” said Liam Hinson, a senior at Roseburg High School who knew many students in the band. “I feel like you usually don’t hear about that.”
“I’m proud of him,” said James Brown, whose son, Isaiah Brown, a freshman, was performing in the band that night. “He surprised me. I’ve been teaching him since he was young, if you work hard, you get to play hard. And he works hard.”
Next season, band director Hansen hopes to take their young team — 70% of this year’s band was underclassmen — and make them the best they can be.
“We have a really large freshman class that I think is going to be a positive foundation moving forward,” Hansen said. “They’re hungry. They’re really eager.”
