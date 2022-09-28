Roseburg High School marching band perform at McMinnville The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roseburg High School marching band performed at the Tournament of Bands at Linfield University on Sept. 24.This is the first of three competitions for the high school marching band, which has more than 100 members. The next competition is Oct. 8 in Grants Pass.Band director Branden Hansen said the event was not scored in a traditional way so there were no awards or rankings, but that "I genuinely cannot think of how the day could have gone better."The marching band will perform Friday at the Roseburg High School football game. The band will also be performing at the Roseburg 150th Anniversary Celebration at noon Oct. 2. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg High School Marching Band Marching Band Sport School Music Competition High School Linfield University Band Branden Hansen Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Del Taco's fire-damaged building demolished Death Notices for September 22, 2022 Roseburg Police investigate fight, gun shot following alleged assault Death Notices for September 23, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC The Oregon Judicial Department Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New Analysis Demonstrates Need for Long-Duration Energy Storage to Enable Deployment of Renewable Energy and Achieve Decarbonization Health Calendar Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Forget Me Not Village offers a new way to treat dementia, Parkinson’s and brain injury Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths
