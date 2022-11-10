Mystery abounds at the Rose Theatre, when Roseburg High School drama students perform “Murder on the Orient Express.”
The production opens Friday, featuring 14 students who have spent more than two months trying to master these well known characters and their quirks.
It’s a rather advanced and difficult play to master, Roseburg High School theater and film director Camille Smicker said.
“This show is sort of the varsity of acting, so they are really being challenged but they get to show off their chops, too, which is super fun,” she said.
Every character is distinct in their own right, made even more unique by their accents and mannerisms. These are also rather familiar characters — lead character Hercule Poirot is one of Agatha Christie’s most famous and long-running characters.
For some students, this is their first show, for others it is their first time in a lead role, but each of the dozen students involved has dedicated themselves to mastering these characters, which are all strong in their own right.
While this is a newer adaptation of the famous Agatha Christie novel, the story remains much the same.
“I think what is challenging about this play is that there is a pretty serious murder that happens and it is a pretty serious situation, but then there is also these heightened characters and heightened comedy,” Smicker said. “So we walk that line between the depth of it and also having the melodrama aspects. I think that is where some of our own flavor sort of comes into it.”
Mel Starke-Halleron will attempt to make Hercule Poirot his own. He left band behind in search of a something new last year. He was looking for something a little more fun and acting just happened to be it.
“It is stressful and a lot of work, but I’m really enjoying this production and it’s going to be fantastic,” Mel said. “Hercule is a very old character, people have known him for a very long time and a bunch of famous actors have portrayed him. So I’ve tried to take a little bit from that, but he is snarky. He is a little nose up. I try to not make him so posh.”
Mastering Poirot’s stillness has been a challenge for the junior, but he uses every practice opportunity he can to try different approaches until he finds the right one.
He said he also struggles with the character’s French accent, a sentiment fellow actor Jorge Sandoval shares. Jorge portrays pseudo-sidekick Monsieur Bouc.
Sandoval joined the acting program his sophomore year, jealous of all the inside jokes his friends — who were in the program — enjoyed without him. He joined during COVID-19, which required students to learn not only new acting skills but also film production.
“This is a lot of fun, but also stressful because you have to get everything right,” Jorge said. “Ms. Smicker talked about how (my character) is very professional and very put together, very tidy, and I do have that in my character but I also have the funnier side of him.”
The senior said he has tried to make Bouc less one dimensional by embracing that humor. His version jokes around more and is more lively than the famous character.
Since this murder mystery opens on Veterans Day, all veterans will receive free admission on opening night. Otherwise, adult tickets are $10; student tickets are $5. ID is required.
A new feature this year will be child care offered on Nov. 19, the production’s only matinee. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students will provide child care for potty trained through school aged children for $7 a child. All tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3DzNd09.
“I just noticed there were families that came to support their older kids, but they might have a toddler running around and they are having to go in and out of the theater. So I wanted to find a way to do something about that,” Smicker said. “We just want to involve more people in the school and hopefully attract more people from the community.”
