Doug Pieschel has done a lot in his life. He’s been an actor, a high school teacher, a family man and a NASA and physics enthusiast. He is also something of a MacGyver.
When he got a call from an old casting director friend asking how he felt about competing on a show that had to do with dominos, Pieschel’s first reaction was “well, I can do anything.” When he found out that 50% of the program was chain reaction machines, he knew he had to participate.
“I can build anything... through the process of painting sets and building flats at (Umpqua Actors Community Theatre), my friends have taught me to build anything out of nothing. That came in really handy,” he said. “Also, anyone who knows me knows I can fix anything. What they don’t know is it is because I have broken everything known to man and had to fix it.”
This is how Pieschel found himself competing on “Domino Masters.” It’s a reality competition between 64 teams, with each team made up of three members. It began airing on Fox on March 9.
Pieschel’s team will debut Wednesday.
Teams compete four at a time on platforms Pieschel described as “the perfect environment for building dominos or anything you were going to topple later and make sure it didn’t topple earlier.” Contestants had 16 hours of total construction time on their builds, which had to both meet a theme and have a cohesive design.
Judges Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis and Steve Price then scored the teams on creativity, technical complexity and how much of the design actually toppled. The show is hosted by Eric Stonestreet and narrated by Joe Buck.
Pieschel was added to an already established team whose third member couldn’t make the show.
“I was put on a team with two kids. I call them ‘the kids’ because I was 25 years older than both of their ages combined,” he said with a laugh. “It was fascinating. They’d never heard of James Taylor or Jackson Brown. It was just culture shock times 12. I had a blast.”
Pieschel joined domino and chain reaction artist Michael Fantauzzo, known as the StickTrickDominoDude, and his cousin, extreme sports artist Matt VanVleck. They called themselves the Backbreakers, a name Fantauzzo came up with on the spot.
Pieschel was the machine guy. He was responsible for what is known as a Rube Goldberg machine, which uses a set of reactions working in succession, which then triggers one event after another until the final event is triggered. Pieschel mentioned a YouTube video made by one of the judges called “Pass the Salt” as one of his favorite examples.
In the case of the reactions triggered in “Domino Masters,” Pieschel’s job was to find creative ways to fill gaps in his teammates’ designs.
“They were the dominos guys. They would come to me and say ‘we need to go from here to here’ or ‘I need a machine that will do this’ and so I’d say ‘okay,’ disappear into the shop for a little while and come back with exactly what they wanted and it would do exactly what they wanted it to do,” he said with a wide grin.
Challenges came in the form of props that the build’s theme required, satisfying judges’ critiques and team building. As the newest team member and an unknown variable, Pieschel said he had to prove himself a little at the beginning.
“We ultimately got along really well,” Pieschel said. “I’m a member of their family now.”
This wasn’t Pieschel’s first gameshow. He’s won money on “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” been the weakest link on “Weakest Link” and participated with a group of fellow educators on “Test the Nation.” He said his real claim to fame was as Marty the Porn Camera Man on FX’s “Nip/Tuck.” However, he never thought he would be doing anything with dominos.
“I was proud of myself. I kept up with all of the kids. I wouldn’t have let them know to save my life if I had been hurting, but I held up pretty well for an old guy. I think they were pleasantly pleased,” Pieschel said. “As an old guy, I feel I held my own. I feel I carried my weight.”
The finale will air May 11, the day before Pieschel’s 70th birthday. The grand prize is $100,000. Pieschel said instead, he much rather have one of every tool from the show’s supply shop.
“It was the hardest fun I’ve ever had,” he said, chuckling.
Mr. Pieschel could win on "game face" alone. Kudos, gentlemen. Hope you have a great time.
