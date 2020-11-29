’Tis the season to curl up with a blanket, hot chocolate and a good book — and read to win prizes during Roseburg Public Library’s Winter Reading Program.
The program, which runs Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 9, offers opportunities for patrons of all ages to get in the reading spirit.
As of this writing, the library is closed to the public over concerns of COVID-19 and to be in compliance with recent state guidelines. Although the library may be closed to in-person visits, patrons and members of the community can still participate in the Winter Reading Program online.
The youth program encompasses patrons from birth through high school graduation. Instructions are included with a reading log on the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click Winter Reading Program. Youth who read or are read to for 15 days during the program may return the log to the library or email a picture of the log to library@cityofroseburg.org, and they will be entered into a drawing to win a 1,500-piece Lego Classic kit.
Youth also are invited to submit book reviews of all the titles they read during the program; reviews can be a few sentences or even a drawing. Participants will indicate the prize drawing in which they wish to be entered; prizes include Play-Doh, an electronic lightsaber, book packs and more. All of the prizes are on display in the lobby window and a photo and list are posted on the Winter Reading Program web page.
The program will feature winter-themed grab and go craft kits, including Shrinky Dink ornaments, salt crystal snowflakes and snowmen. The first kit is available Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. during the drive-up pickup service. Enter the parking lot on Fowler Street, remain in your vehicle, follow the signs to the front door and call the number posted. Tell us how many kits you would like and staff will bring them to you while supplies last.
Future craft kit giveaways will be announced on the library’s Facebook page @roseburglibrary; note that a Facebook account is not necessary to view the library’s social media postings.
Reading programs help youth maintain academic progress, specifically comprehension and retention; form good reading habits; and develop a lifelong love of reading and learning. Plus, it is a lot of fun to read when there is a chance to win a Kinetic Sand kit.
Adults can express their love of reading by traveling the world through the pages of a book. They may submit the title, author and setting of every book they read by email to library@cityofroseburg.org or they may write the information on scratch paper and drop it off at the library. Staff will pin the locations on an interactive world map on the Winter Reading Program web page to provide inspiration for those interested in visiting new lands from the comfort of home. Submissions will be entered into a random drawing for gift cards to local businesses and a Fitbit.
In addition, adults are invited to join the library’s closed Facebook group, RPL 2020 SRP for Adults, for more opportunities to win prizes and meet fellow bibliophiles.
The library catalog can help discover the perfect book. Start at https://roseburg.biblionix.com and click More Search Options. Change the first search box to Subject and type in a country name. Change the second search box to Material type and select from the dropdown list (for example, Adult Fiction). Then click Search.
Library staff also is available to help. Email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-490-7050 for assistance.
Happy winter reading!
