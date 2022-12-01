Nearly two dozen authors will gather Saturday for an Author Showcase at the Roseburg Public Library.
Kris Wiley wanted to bring local authors together for the chance to network for a while. As library director, she meets and hears about many of Saturday’s visitors regularly.
Her goal is rather simple.
“For everyone to enjoy this gathering of authors, celebrate the local writing community and purchase books to support and share their work,” Wiley said.
She also hopes patrons might stop into the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale, held in the library’s Ford Room. Purchases from this particular sale support library programs and projects.
“I approached Friends of the Library Book Sale Chair Marcy Tassano about scheduling the showcase on the final day of the winter book sale, and I’m grateful she, too, saw the opportunity to maximize interest” Wiley said. “I hope the timing works for folks who are shopping for the readers in their life.”
Wiley said she started looking for local authors only, but as word spread, it became “anyone who wanted to participate and could get themselves to the event.” She expects 22 authors and a writing group in total, hailing from Eugene to northern California.
John Trotogott is one of those authors. He and his wife have called Roseburg home for 32 years. He first started writing while serving as a US Army aerial medical specialist during Vietnam. He started by keeping a journal, though he unfortunately threw those journals away.
Trotogott will set up a festive table, probably decorating with a poster of his book and a cat dish. He’ll be sharing his book “Winston’s Journey,” his first non-military piece which focuses on the family cat, Winston.
He will be attending as an independent author, but Trotogott is also a member of An Association of Writers of the Umpqua Valley. He joined at his mentor’s suggestion about four years ago and invites anyone interested to also join.
“I wanted to be a part of this event to mingle with other authors and be a part of the library community. Supporting your library is very important,” Trotogott said. “Our library is where my writer’s group meets. We are thankful for this opportunity. “
Others attendees include Dan Armstrong, Ada Duncan, Stephen Christiansen, Cherie Coon, K.A. Ellison, Robert Leo Heilman, A. Lynn Ash and many more. Nearly every possible genre will be represented. Find the full list of attendees at bit.ly/3B1rdLc.
“I hope the authors enjoy sharing their work with one another and the public. Writing often is a solitary effort, and the showcase offers authors the chance to celebrate their finished product in a public forum,” Wiley said.
The Author Showcase will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Wiley said the library’s interior meeting rooms will be set up with a table for each author, which participants can personalize. The public will be able to browse through each room, chat with authors and purchase items at their leisure.
