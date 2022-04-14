When Glide High School student Kylie Rubrecht was doodling on her science class white board her freshman year, she had no idea she would be asked to put her talent to the test.
For the past three years, the now senior has been working on a mural in the high school’s science hall. The idea started small but would eventually grow into the work of art Rubrecht is very proud of.
“Kylie was always doodling birds, plants and all kinds of animals on my white board and I wanted to give her the chance to develop her talent and share it with our school/community,” science teacher Jody Doty said.
Originally, Doty asked for something for his classroom wall or door, but as they discussed the idea the project continued to grow. Now, it takes up three walls in Helix Hall, giving a glimpse into what they are calling a “Tree of Life.”
Unfortunately, COVID-19 threw a wrench into their plans. The project slowed to a crawl as schools moved to distance learning. Rubrecht was only able to work on it on Fridays. Thankfully, she was able to take work study and become Doty’s aide for her last two class periods this year, giving her at least two hours a day to work on the mural.
The Tree of Life starts just outside Doty’s classroom with a double helix trunk that is then surrounded by a variety of bacteria. Across the hall, the protista kingdom is represented by an array of eukaryotes — cells or organisms with a clearly defined nucleus. On the third wall, an assortment of fungi blend into fauna of nearly every variety, which then gives way to the animal kingdom.
“When you walk into this hall, you immediately recognize this as the science hall because of the mural,” Doty said. “I also feel it shows the kids that their talents and work are important to us.”
This belief in student talent is especially important for students like Rubrecht, who is a self-taught artist.
“This is my first big, big project. I’ve mostly done sketching and painting on canvases. But we don’t have an art class here, so I’m just doing stuff on my own,” Rubrecht said. “You can really see my art improving throughout it; I can see myself getting better and better as I go on. Not to toot my own horn, but I think it’s better than most murals I see in other schools.”
On top of the mural work she has been doing — she stopped keeping count when she reached about 350 hours of work — Rubrecht is a three sport athlete and participates in drama. Some school days begin around 5:30 a.m. and don’t end until nearly 9 p.m. She is also in the running for valedictorian.
“It’s been really fun. It’s kind of nice, I get a break from stuff. It’s relaxing. I get the hallway to myself and I just listen to music and get to work on my art,” Rubrecht said.
Because of the time constraints, Rubrecht isn’t sure if she is going to finish the piece before graduation. Thankfully, she plans to stick around over the summer and complete anything that doesn’t get finished before she’s handed her diploma.
She recently received an invitation to throw javelin at Umpqua Community College, but her ultimate goal is to attend Oregon State University for a degree in fish and wildlife.
“I hope that from doing this mural, Kylie has developed the confidence in herself and her artistic ability that she might continue to use or develop it in the future,” Doty said. “Kylie is a wonderful young lady that has put many volunteer hours into this project. I hope to enjoy it for many years to come.
(1) comment
"Not to toot my own horn, but I think it’s better than most murals I see in other schools.”
You go ahead and toot, my dear. You are tootiful!
