Traditional Celtic music will mix with folk and a little rock when Scottish band Skerryvore continues the Music on the Half Shell series on Tuesday.
The band began in 2005 when brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie and their friends, Fraser West and Alec Dalglish, combined their musical talents and backgrounds to form what their website calls the “embryonic Skerryvore.”
The next 10 years saw them add three more members — Craig Espie, Jodie Bremaneson and Alan Scobie — and become a multi-award winning act that has performed in over 25 countries worldwide.
The eighth member of the band, Scott Wood, joined in 2017 after Martin Gillespie had to cut down on his performances due to developing focal hand dystonia. Common among bagpipers, the neurological condition causes involuntary contractions, spasms and often discomfort.
Skerryvore has won the Scottish Traditional Music’s Live Act of the Year in both 2011 and 2016. In 2015, the band celebrated their first decade together by launching their own 6,000 capacity festival.
“They are perhaps Scotland’s most popular band,” organizer Clint Newell said. “They are a unique fusion of folk, traditional Celtic and rock. They’re not what you think of when you think of traditional Celtic music.”
The band has released six studio albums. Their 2011 self-titled album “Skerryvore” won Scottish New Music Awards’ Album of the Year. Their newest record, titled “Evo,” was released in 2018 and lead to a tour of the UK, Europe, the United States, Canada and Australia.
According to Dalglish, the band has visited Oregon before for a concert in Portland, but this will be its first time playing in Roseburg.
“We’re really looking forward to visiting your small town and playing what looks like a lovely theatre,” Dalglish said in an email. “It’s always great to meet and play for a new audience and we hope that we can make lots of new friends and fans during our first visit.”
Guests can begin claiming spots at Stewart Park at 5 a.m. the day of the concert. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m.
Parking is limited. Spots can be found at the park, in the paved lot connecting the YMCA to the softball fields on Stewart Parkway and at Legion Field across from the park. Cyclists are welcome to use the bike corral, which will be manned for free by a local youth group.
Vendors will have food ranging from hot dogs and hot dogs to kettle corn and ice cream available for purchase.
The Music on the Half Shell series continues July 9 when the John Jorgenson Quintet brings their “gypsy jazz” to the Nichols Band Shell stage.
