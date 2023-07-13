Seven Feathers Casino Resort presents 'Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles' SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CANYONVILLE — Seven Feathers Casino Resort presents "Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles" at 8 p.m., July 22.The show is an immersive experience, with many of the bands' greatest hits. The show will transport people back to the swinging '60s when the Beatles were a cultural phenomenon."The Beatles' music is timeless, and we're excited to give fans the opportunity to relive the magic through this incredible tribute act," said Harold Phillips, director of marketing at Seven Feathers.More information: sevenfeathers.com Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular The Roseburg Fire Department's unexpected delivery Annual Graffiti cruise brings weeklong celebration of cars to an end Our People: Two weeks after graduating high school, they're licensed to drive a truck Rat Rod Round-Up revs up for eighth annual event Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in death of tow truck driver Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Patrick Hull takes the reigns of the Roseburg VA Glide school board appoints chair, continues superintendent search Tiller Art Fair to return Saturday MLB Pitching Comparison MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
