When I was young, I was terrified of the dark.
Getting up in the middle of the night was, at times, an ordeal. The simple act of walking down the hallway to get to the bathroom turned into a sort of desperate sprint to turn the light on before whatever was lurking in the darkness was able to attack me.
There was never anything there, of course. Most people grow up and understand that even though it’s dark, it doesn’t mean there’s anything hiding there, waiting to pounce. I haven’t experienced that same sort of fear in years.
I went to see “Skinamarink” on a whim. I heard about it after it garnered attention following its premiere at the Montreal-based Fantasia Film Festival and it’s subsequent leaking online, eventually earning itself a theatrical release through independent distribution company IFC Midnight. The movie was made for only $15,000 by first-time director Kyle Edward Ball, who, according to an interview in Variety magazine, used his childhood home as the set for the film. Including all of the cast and crew, only 11 people worked on the movie.
By the time the words “the end” appeared on the screen after the 100 minutes were over, I couldn’t get my hands to stop shaking. “Skinamarink” was able to recapture that same sinking feeling of being a child in the dark, trapped in a home that, only a few hours ago, was a source of comfort.
The film follows two children, Kevin and Kaylee, who, in the middle of the night, notice that odd things are happening around their home. Things around the house start to disappear, and as the situations become more insidious, they begin to realize that somebody else may be hiding in the dark with them.
It’s far from a traditional horror movie. The characters are simple — they’re two children and two parents, that’s about all you know. The film has very little dialogue, with only a few short conversations scattered throughout. The framing and cinematography are eerily unconventional, focusing on small details in the home, refusing to show character’s faces, keeping shots tight and claustrophobic. It’s dark, and exceptionally grainy as well, with the swirling distortion becoming another trick to be played on the audience’s brain. Did you really see something back there in the dark? Or was it just the grain again?
The use of digital grain and the film’s nebulous nature draw immediate comparisons to David Lynch’s 2006 film “Inland Empire.” While “Inland Empire” focuses on actors however, “Skinamarink” almost removes them from the film, focusing solely on atmosphere instead. It’s a risky decision, but it ends up making the movie remarkably good — with such a cohesive sense of dread, combined with the confident, creative direction, it all combines into one of the most terrifying things you can see in the theater today.
Modern, so-called “elevated horror” (eg: “Midsommar,” “It Comes at Night”) can be effective, but it still follows a sort of formula that’s begun to feel stale as the years pass and the style stays the same, similar to the mid-budget cookie-cutter affair that dominated the genre during the 2000’s and early 2010’s. “Skinamarink” isn’t focused on any sort of formula, it’s genuinely experimental, and really does feel like something new.
Movies don’t usually affect me like this one did. Kyle Edward Ball took a real chance with “Skinamarink”, and for almost no money, created a film that’s not only thematically cohesive and well-made, but genuinely groundbreaking, pushing the genre to new limits. It’s not for everybody — if you have a short attention span, or really don’t like being scared, skip this one — but for horror lovers and movie buffs, this is a must-see. It’s one of the best films I’ve seen in theaters in a long time, and Ball seems to be a truly exciting voice breaking onto the horror scene.
