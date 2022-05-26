Umpqua Actors Community Theatre president Martin Follose is a little nervous about the upcoming premier of his newest production. Usually, he works out any kinks with his Riddle High School students before his plays ever make it to the Betty Long Unruh Theater stage.
That’s not the case with “The Ghosts of Covington Manor,” which is set to open Thursday.
“I wrote it for my high school group about two years ago. We rehearsed it for two weeks and then COVID-19. They were very upset. Of course, at that time I said ‘two to three weeks off and we will come back to it,’ and now two years later I don’t have the number of students to do this,” Follose said. “So this will be the first time that UACT has ever premiered a show of mine. Which, for me, is nerve-wracking.”
The piece is unique in the fact that it is actually a play within a play. Each actor portrays a cast member of the Back Again Theatre as they attempt to put on their first play following a hiatus. The fake actors are a little “out of step,” but are doing their best to put on the production professionally and creatively.
Their play centers around Covington Manor, which has passed into the possession Edgar Covington III. He wishes to sell the estate. His half-sister, Agatha, is convinced the property should be hers even after Edgar was awarded the property in court.
She won’t go down without a fight and hires two “bone heads” to scare any potential buyers away.
When a realtor and prospective buyer show up to view the property, longtime staff learn of the previous owner’s death and the upcoming sale. Determined to keep the manor they consider theirs, the staff come up with their own plan to keep their home.
All the while, the fake cast is contending with numerous mistakes, forgotten lines and various accidents.
“It is a comedy. Let me tell you, things go completely wrong all the time,” Follose said.
Much of the chaos surrounds newly appointed assistant stage director Tim, played by Tyler Wiprud.
“He’s very eager but has no brains. He follows her around and does not do everything she asks him to; except when she gets mad at him and tells him to take a walk. But then he walks right across the stage without even thinking about it,” Follose said. “He gets nothing right. Absolutely nothing.”
When a table breaks, Tim sits under it and uses his head to prop it up. When cast members realize props are missing, Tim attempts to obnoxiously stealth his way on stage to place them. When he accidentally knocks out an actress, he quickly dons a wig and dress, grabs a script and begins reading her lines.
Some technical aspects of the play challenged the crew. They had to find ways to successfully knock pictures off the wall without injuring anyone on stage, design secret passages and take apart three different remote control cars to finally get a tea cup to move on its own.
“We’ve had to do some special effects that we’ve never had to do before. Most are really low tech. We’ve just kept trying until they work,” Follose said.
When asked if the play was funny, the entire cast reassured Follose with a resounding yes.
“The Ghosts of Covington Manor” premiers at 7 p.m. Thursday, with repeat showings through Sunday, June 19. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Group discounts are available. Tickets are available through uact-theatre.com and at the door.
Two shows are reserved specifically for a fully vaccinated audience. Contact the box office at 541-673-2125 for more information.
