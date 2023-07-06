Southern Oregon Blues Festival scheduled for July 14-15 SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — The Southern Oregon Blues Festival will take place July 14 and 15 at the Winston Community Center in Winston.The concert is a benefit for the Kawasaki Disease Foundation. While there is no admission, a $10 donation is suggested for the festival which will take place from noon to 5 p.m.Nearly two dozen bands are expected to take the stage during the festival. There will be food trucks, a kids area, vendors, beer and wine. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment CitizenJoe Jul 6, 2023 11:12am I am delighted that the News-Review is, more and more, publicizing events in advance, rather than merely reporting them after the fact. Kudos. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Mast family hopes to change livestock auction rules Petition to take down pride flag presented to VA Director Patrick Hull First ever Pride festival held in Douglas County 'Objectively reasonable:' New camping regulations went into effect July 1 Graffiti Weekend kicks off, will last until Sunday Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News First Thursday event helps those in need The Roseburg Fire Department's unexpected delivery Cool cars and cool treats at Cascade Community Credit Union Classic cars come to TenDown for Cruizin' and Viewin' event NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
(1) comment
I am delighted that the News-Review is, more and more, publicizing events in advance, rather than merely reporting them after the fact. Kudos.
