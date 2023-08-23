Kawasaki Disease Foundation ended its partnership with Southern Oregon Blues Festival coordinators Marcus Parrish and Larry “Hammy” Aguayo on Aug. 14 when allegations surfaced that performers had not been paid.
In a contract between the foundation and Parrish, the Southern Oregon Blues Festival could use Kawasaki Disease Foundation’s name as a charitable beneficiary of the festival.
“The Kawasaki Disease Foundation entered into a community fundraising agreement with Southern Oregon Blues Festival after the event organizers initiated a collaboration to raise awareness of Kawasaki disease and donate a portion of the funds raised via the event/s to the Foundation,” Foundation president Vanessa Gutierrez said in a statement. “After the Southern Oregon Blues Festival event coordinators violated parts of the fundraising agreement, the Kawasaki Disease Foundation voided the fundraising agreement with the organizers and requested that any funds collected at the event be applied to any pending payments due to the bands/entertainment contracts.”
According to Parrish, Kawasaki Disease Foundation did not reach out to him with an explanation.
Days following the conclusion of the festival which occurred July 14-15, concerns were made public as to when, or if, specific bands would be paid for services rendered and when or if money would be donated to charity. With confusion and miscommunication between bands and Parrish, hostilities began to arise on Facebook.
Mike Hecker made a public comment on Aug. 14 stating, “Here is an update on the festival. It’s been a month now and Marcus and Lawrence haven’t donated any of the money that was raised for the Kawasaki Disease Foundation. They stiffed multiple bands that helped raise that money as well.”
Hecker performed at the festival and was paid before his performance. However, having a personal relationship with several other bands at the festival, he began asking questions as to when these bands would be getting paid, how much the festival raised for Kawasaki Disease Foundation and when those funds would be donated.
“Somebody decided that they needed to really blow this up beyond what it really is. A simple, easy to understand, contract dispute and/or misunderstanding between me and two bands out of 20,” Parrish said.
Parrish said because of these public statements, settling contract disputes with bands has been more difficult. Disputes that Parrish said should have been handled in private. According to Parrish, Aguayo had very little involvement with handling funds and little to do with organizing the event itself.
”My grandson had caught the Kawasaki Disease so we were like the face of representing them and then with my prior experience over ten years of doing music events I had connections with vendors and all that and I gave them names,” Aguayo said. “Involvement with doing anything, money, stuff like that there was nothing that was me. I was more the KDF guy.”
Two bands have not been paid as of the publishing of this article: The Black Cadillac Kings, and T-Bone Stone and The Fabulous Del Montes. There is also a contract dispute with the band Full Circle. According to Parrish, a plan is in place to settle these disputes by late August, early September.
Every other band that required payment at the festival has been paid.
The Black Cadillac Kings had a contract with Parrish that was signed Jan. 20 stating the band would be paid a specific amount as compensation for their performance. Allegedly, confusion began to arise as Parrish was led to believe the band had opted to donate their stage time.
“If we had decided to change the compensation agreement we would have changed the contract and we wouldn’t be in this situation. No changes were made so the contract stayed the same. I never agreed to anything else,” said Shane Thorton of The Black Cadillac Kings.
Allegedly, the band Full Circle had a verbal agreement with Parrish regarding compensation for their performance. When the band was paid, they were allegedly shorted $100. Parrish had a signed contract with Full Circle from both parties showing the band was not shorted for their performance.
Shawn Reedy of Full Circle said he had never seen that contract before. “The simple fact is that he told me he would give us $300 dollars and he didn’t,” Reedy said. “I’m not worried about getting the other 100 I just won’t be playing any shows that they are affiliated with.”
T-Bone Stone and The Fabulous Del Montes have not been compensated for their performance. “I was under the impression that they were also donating or deferring fees but I can’t find confirmation. This is the main reason I am willing to make this payment,” Parrish said.
Parrish admitted the contract dispute with T-Bone Stone and The Fabulous Del Montes was a mistake and accounts would be settled.
According to Hecker, “A few of us have filed official complaints with the Department of Justice and they notified us today (Aug. 15) that they have officially opened up an investigation.”
Randi Mueck of New Age Phonography, who performed at the festival, submitted a 20-page report to the Oregon Department of Justice which documents social media posts, conversations between event coordinators and bands, changes to the event and vendor experiences. Furthermore, the report documents the experiences specific bands had when asking for payment from Parrish.
“I tried to encourage Marcus and Hammy to make it right but they haven’t been very cooperative,” Hecker said. “Then we learned that this goes deeper than just stiffing the bands. What he might be doing possibly crosses over into charity fraud.”
Parrish created a business named, “Kawasaki Disease Foundation” which was registered with the Oregon Secretary of State on June 20. In the months leading up to the Southern Oregon Blues Festival both Parrish and Aguayo stated they partnered with the foundation. The contract between Parrish and the nonprofit was signed July 3.
Parrish said he did not solicit any donations in the name of the nonprofit in the months leading up to the event. According to Parrish, after learning the contract with the nonprofit was void, he closed the account associated with the business titled “Kawasaki Disease Foundation.” In that account was $500, “The initial amount to be donated by the festival,” Parrish said.
After covering overhead costs like entertainment, venue, rentals and advertising, Parrish said approximately $2,300 is still due to cover the performance fees of bands, fees for vendors, costs for sound engineers and costs for liquor at the event.
“The issue is that it’s not going fast enough for someone who is not a party to any disagreement or settlement and by using unnecessary pressure tactics, threats and outright lies he has made it more difficult to take care of any of this. It will be handled, he just made it something it wasn’t and ended up harming me and thus harming the people he was claiming to be trying to help,” Parrish said.
Parrish said the remaining costs for the Southern Oregon Blues Festival will be covered by his personal finances, including money gained from selling his personal equipment.
