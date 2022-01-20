Beginning Thursday, a quirky group of students will compete in a county spelling bee. Only this group of students aren’t really students at all. Nor is the spelling be local. Or real.
Umpqua Actors Community Theatre will open the new year with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” where nine actors will tackle the roles of a rather peculiar group of characters.
“It’s like ‘The Breakfast Club’ but we’re 12,” Erika Pennington-Brandmeier said. “It’s a coming of age story. We’re coming into our own, rebelling against — well, most of us — where we came from and trying to grow beyond it.”
Throughout the production, which is set in a middle school gymnasium, each character will come to life in their own unique way. Each of the six students — and all three adults — have a story to share, usually through song. Four audience members will be invited to participate at each of the play’s shows, which the actors say will make it a different show every night.
“It really is just a bunch of angsty kids,” Ashley Chitwood said. “They are competing for something that some of them are really into and others could give a rats ass about, but they have this journey of self discovery along the way. In a way, this one event kind of shapes who they become later in life.”
The cast has had their own fair share of character building over the past two years. These actors were originally slated as the cast for “Mamma Mia” in 2020, which was shut down days before opening night due to early measures implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, UACT announced that “Mamma Mia” was back on for the 2021-2022 season, but the production had to be replaced when the theatre found out in October that the licensing company was withholding production rights and licenses due to a new national tour.
“We were looking for a play that our principal cast members from ‘Mamma Mia’ could go into,” director Jannie Prawitz said. “They’ve put in two years of their time into this. They’ve been with me and UACT every step of the way. ... So we looked at our cast members and were looking around at different musicals and this one just kind of fit the bill.”
Prawitz said it was surprisingly easy to assign roles. There were similar characteristics between “Mamma Mia” characters and the roles that they play now. It was rather eerie, Prawitz said, how those nine actors just fit the nine roles.
The actors agree casting was near perfect. Even the aspects they didn’t relate to, like Chitwood’s character needing to be in the spotlight, didn’t take away from how well they filled their roles.
“It’s what we wanted in a different venue, let’s make that very clear. This is not ‘Mamma Mia’ but it is still very much what we wanted or none of us would be here,” Chitwood said. “Our hearts really went into this. It’s something that each of us relates to. Jannie did an amazing job casting us for these roles because I see all of us in these characters. It was a really natural fit for us to go from these characters in the musical which shall not be named to this play, which isn’t as well known but we have grown to love just as much.”
This musical comedy will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, with shows held at various times until Feb. 13. All shows are held at the Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Masks must be worn at all times in the theatre.
Shows held on Jan. 21, Jan. 29 and Feb. 6 will be reserved for fully vaccinated attendees or guests that can present proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 48 hours.
Tickets are $15 per person. Due to some adult language and one particular song about male anatomy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is recommended for audiences ages 16 and up.
