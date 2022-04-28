Local film production company Spiderking Studios explores dark themes in its newest full length film “Juvenile.”
While director and business owner Jake Tranter touched on elements of violence in his second film “Death with Dignity,” — where an average Joe hires a hitman on himself as a way to spice up his life — this third film has gone full gore as the crew explores the slasher genre.
“It’s definitely more on the violent and vulgar side of things,” Tranter explained. “There’s some strong language and definitely gore. But it’s a fun movie and I think people who are into horror — more specifically classic slashers like Friday the 13th — I think they will really dig it.”
The film follows protagonist Calvin Jaxon, an already troubled youth who decides to seek revenge against serial killer Alastor, who murdered Calvin’s mother. Alastor, who snaps after taking his father’s abuse one too many times, is on his own dark own journey of vengeance against any he feels has wronged him.
“I like to work within the industry a lot and I’ve been working on a lot of horror and gory stuff. I’ve personally been filming more psychological horrors and action and this made me think it might be cool to do something out of the ordinary, just in-your-face gore,” Tranter said. “I thought it would be fun and I was right, we had a ton of fun on set doing it and it’s definitely a genre I want to revisit in the future.”
Tranter wrote Calvin Jackson specifically for his friend Zebadiah Davis, who participated in both of Tranter’s prior movies as minor characters. He approached Tranter asking for the opportunity to challenge himself and grow as an actor. Davis said he’s always been the kind of guy that’s wanted to be the center of attention and this film has given him that opportunity.
“He wrote the character based completely off of me, which is really monotone, down to earth and kind of ... I don’t want to say depressing, but super moody. That’s just who I am as a person and I thought it was super nice of him to write a character that I so obviously felt comfortable with,” Davis said.
Tristen Brisbois came out of the blue and surprised them all with his acting, Tranter said of the actor who portrays Alastor. No one auditioned for the role, so he took a shot in the dark by asking Brisbois, who had a minor part in “Death with Dignity.” Brisbois said he wasn’t sure where it came from, as he has only ever had the one minor role before this, but the character just sort of “flowed right out.”
“I would say both Alastor and Calvin are, in essence, the same person in a lot of ways. However, their reaction to life is vastly different,” Tranter said. “Their drives dictate their decision making throughout the film and it shows almost like black and white, good versus evil in a way. Morally speaking, the drive of each character is pretty clear.”
The community has been extremely supportive, Tranter said, though some have expressed worry.
“There are a lot of people in town that think it is a glorifying of murder and everything, which I understand. But that’s obviously not what we are trying to do. It’s supposed to be a fun slasher,” Tranter said. “I will personally speak out time and time again against violence of any kind. I understand the concern, but this is a community made project being made for the community. It’s for entertainment purposes only.”
Tranter said he would rate “Juvenile” an R for violence, gore and language. He said he wants to revisit this genre — the film’s opening leaves a lot to interpretation and possibly another future project — but his next film will be more family-friendly.
Premier information is still in the works, but Tranter is in talks to possibly show the film at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium. He encourages anyone interested in updates to visit spiderkingstudios.com or facebook.com/SpiderkingStudios. A trailer for the film is already available on both sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.