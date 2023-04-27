People not quite ready for the sudden bright glare of spring can still find soft gallery lights shining on promising young artists featured in Umpqua Valley Arts Association’s student gallery.
“The Promise” is available for viewing through May 26 and boasts work from 100 students selected from Roseburg High School’s vibrant art department. The show features ceramics, fine arts, photography and graphic design work.
The show opened March 24. Some students have already had their efforts validated, a fulfilling experience encouraging them to grow into the promise of their talents.
RHS junior Farah Strickland is currently working on a commissioned piece a gallery visitor asked for after seeing her featured watercolor painting, “Beets Me.” The featured painting was snapped up by a family friend early in the show for $120.
Farah is a fine arts student who previously worked with graphite and pastels. She said watercolor is a medium that holds a special place of pride for her and has shifted her focus.
“I am surrounded by people in my family who are good at water coloring and I just could never get it. So finally, I sat down and said, ‘I suck at this and I really need to learn how to do it,’” she said.
She dedicated several weeks to focus solely on watercolor, teaching herself how to use the tricky paints both in and out of school.
“I feel like I’m not the best at it, but I have been getting a lot better. Now I feel like I can really do it,” she said. “I think it’s my favorite medium. I still like other things, but I do quite like watercolor now.”
The commissioned piece Farah is currently working on will still feature vegetables a la watercolor, along with other specific requests from the patron.
On April 20, the arts department walked down West Harvard Avenue to UVAA and all the students featured got to view the show as a whole group.
“It was a hoot,” said RHS fine arts teacher Nathan Eckman.
Students also enjoyed seeing what their fellow art students were creating in other classes.
“It’s neat to see what other students come up with. You can see what’s different from you and what you have in common, but it’s really nice to see what other kids can do, their talents and what they’re going to do with it. I really liked the sculptures and quilts. I never really thought about that too much,” said Kaylynn Kuykendall, an RHS junior and fine arts student. Kaylynn has an acrylic on canvas painting of a horse in the show.
As much fun as it is to see what her fellow students created, Kaylynn said it’s no simple act to display her own work so publicly.
“The whole world can judge it and critique it, but I’m getting the hang of it,” she said. “I know for sure all of us worked super hard on all these paintings. We put a lot of thought and talent in to them.”
Teachers are equally proud of the showcased students, who represent the larger RHS art department of more than 600 students.
“One of the joys of their exhibit is that viewers can experience the world through our students’ eyes. One of the best parts about teaching is when a student shares what they have discovered. This show is an opportunity for them to share that with the community,” wrote Mary Eckman, who teaches photography, graphic design and yearbook at RHS. “Through the arts, students have a voice and an opportunity to explore. I am thrilled with the growth and thought that went into their work. Challenging themselves to look for new perspectives and ways of seeing was part of the approach they took in creating the works in this show.
“By doing this, students broaden their perspectives and develop the kind of creative thinking that is essential in education and necessary in our society.”
The show was curated by RHS and Oregon State University art graduate Jayden Dukes.
If You Go
“The Promise” will be showcased at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association through May 26. The show can be viewed during UVAA’s open hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Student Gallery. UVAA is located at 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
