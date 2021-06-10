Strange Birds, a 70s rock and blues band, will continue the Delfino Summer Music series on Saturday.
Band members include Dawn Day, Gary Blackwell, Eddie Mesa and Joe Synan.
Entrance is $10 and includes music, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass. Reservations are required and parties are limited to six or fewer people. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number in your party and phone number to make your reservation.
Food will be available to purchase from Huele A Tacos. Many Delfino wines will be available and Two Shy Brewing will provide their beer for purchase at all Delfino Summer Music this year.
According to the press release, Delfino Winery has opted not to check for proof of vaccinations, which means masks or other facial coverings must be worn at all times while indoors. Six foot social distancing between groups will be enforced. NO masks are required outside.
Find out more about Delfino's summer music events at delfinovineyards.com/events.
