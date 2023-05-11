White walls and pedestals were getting more colorful Monday, as Umpqua Community College gallery staff straightened hangings and arranged ceramic works just so.
The preparations are for the annual UCC Student Art Show which opens Monday and runs through June 7. A reception for the show, named “Renew / Reconnect / Reflect,” will be held from 1-2 p.m., May 18, at the gallery, located in the Whipple Fine Arts Building at UCC, 1140 Umpqua College Road. End of the year awards and prizes will be among the presentations at the reception, May 18.
Tiffany Hokanson, gallery director and associate art instructor, was busily setting up the show that will feature more than 80 works of art, selected from all the visual fine arts classes.
Water color paintings, portraitures, drawings and many ceramic pieces are among the collection of juried work, which Hokanson said she and the three other UCC art instructors selected.
The curation of student work shows off their academic journey over the last year, Hokanson said.
“A big part of the artistic process is sharing our work ... This is a way for all the work to come together at the end of the year,” she said. “You can see how students are stopping to really look, take the time and be present.”
A selection of nature drawings details animal and insect species, reminiscent of a science biology book. Other illustrations in this section depict the waxing or waning of something, like UCC art student Sarah Sibley’s drawing of a decaying apple.
“I told my boyfriend, don’t even touch this, it lives here for now,” she said, remembering this particular art project, and admitting she almost threw it away too while waiting for it to change.
The final gallery show for the academic year is also a culmination of the first full gallery season since the pandemic, said Hokanson, who is also finishing up her first year leading the gallery. Hokanson, who is also a UCC art alumni, said the year is coming full circle for her, as The Gallery was the first place her artwork was ever shown, back in 2004 when she was still a student.
Hokanson hopes the community remembers to stop in at the quiet art space, that’s tucked out of the way. The Art Gallery at UCC is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, when shows are going, and is free for the public to visit.
“It’s a community hub for culture here. And even though it’s a little hidden, it’s a really great space to stop and collect in,” Hokanson said.
DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.
