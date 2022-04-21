The Umpqua Valley Arts Association is seeking artists and creators from rural Oregon communities of 35,000 or under for a “groundbreaking exhibit” called “Rural.”
The application deadline has been extended until April 29.
“During this time of unimaginable and rapid change when the URBAN | RURAL differences are highlighted in political rhetoric and policies, artwork created in rural parts of Oregon offers the possibility of connecting with those parts of Oregon considered remote and removed. We look to bridge urban and rural differences for greater understanding,” the press release said.
This regionally juried exhibit is open to all established, mid-career and emerging artists residing in rural areas of Oregon. Eligible mediums include, but are not limited to, 2D (painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, quilting/weaving/fibers), 3D (sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, carving/wood turning, basketry, leather, beadwork, quillwork) and film. Entries must have been completed within the past five years and not previously exhibited at UVA.
“Rural, in the context of this exhibit, is not a type of work, it’s simply defined by the population of the place where you reside in Oregon.”
A non-refundable $20 fee is required for one to three artwork entries. Cash awards will be given to the top three pieces in this juried exhibit, which will be on display June 10 through Aug. 19.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review
