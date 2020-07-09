Young Artists Camps started this week through Umpqua Valley Arts and there are still a few spots open in the creative summer camps.
Registration can be completed online at uvarts.com. Camps cost $100 per week for members and $125 for non-members.
“Our Summer Art Camps for Young Artists offer a fun and unique experience for elementary and middle school students,” the flyer said. “We have a wonderful array of camps available — everything from painting, sculpture, cultural arts, clay, sewing, and everything in between — with inspiring, experienced art instructors.”
Camps take place every week until Aug. 21 from Tuesday through Friday, with first through fourth grade camps from 9 a.m. to noon, with fifth through eighth grade camps from 1-4 p.m.
This week, the first through fourth grade camp is Crazy Pictures and is taught by JoEllen Waldvogel. Fourth through eighth graders are learning Outdoor Exploration with Morgan Krepky this week.
Other camps being taught this summer for first through fourth grade:
- Anything Goes. A camp taught outdoors by Victoria Carnate that will include a wide variety of materials and styles.
- Wearable Art! A camp taught in Studio East by Megan Dee. Students will learn to make bracelets, necklaces, and other wearable art.
- Art and Food. A camp taught in Studio East by Megan Dee. Students will create art based on their favorite foods and make some tasty treats.
- Fantasy Island. A camp taught in Studio East by Larry Stokes. Students will make jungle art inspired by artists like Henri Rousseau.
- Edible Art. A camp taught in Studio East by Taylor Bennett. Kids will play with food to create edible works of art.
Other camps being taught this summer for fifth through eighth grade:
- Comics & Storytelling. A camp taught in Studio East by Morgan Krepky. Children will learn how to make comics and different bookbinding techniques.
- From the Surreal to the Street: Sculpture & Painting. A camp taught in Studio East by Kristyn Karnes. Students will learn about surrealism and street art while developing their art skills.
- Piecing it Together. A camp taught in Studio East by Cheryl Stokes. Children will learn how to make their own paper and use it to make art.
- Urban Farmers. A camp taught in Studio East by Morgan Krepky. A playful exploration of food and where it comes from.
- Paint a Masterpiece. A camp taught in Studio East by Kristyn Karnes. A camp exploration of different painting techniques.
- Creative Calligraphy. A camp taught in Studio East by Taylor Bennett. Learn basic calligraphy and discover the lost art of letter writing.
There will also be a special Photo Fun class in Gallery 2 from 9 a.m. to noon from July 28-31 by Taylor Bennett where children will learn how to take top-notch photos on their cellphone and how to edit those into art. This class is for artists 10 and up.
Stella Moon will hold a special Folder Paper and Origami class in Gallery 2 from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 18-21 for artists 9 and up. Students will learn the basics of paper folding and move onto advanced projects learning about sculpture and geometry.
All camps will follow guidelines from Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
