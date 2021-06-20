Mimi Ryan will be hosting a booth at the Summer Arts Festival this year, where she will facilitate a community art project that will be placed in school gardens throughout the county. Ryan is an AmeriCorps members who serves Umpqua Valley Farm to School and Blue Zones Project Umpqua. She has been working to establish school gardens at Fir Grove, Winchester and Green elementary schools. “At our booth we will be hosting a garden-themed community art activity in which community members of all ages can come and paint their own wooden round pieces,” Ryan said. “When the festival is over each of these hand painted pieces will be strung together into larger pieces that will be hung at the school gardens we work with at Green, Winchester, and Fir Grove Elementary Schools.” She is trying to make sure that the project sticks with a seasonal garden theme so that each school will have art works dedicated to what grows in the fall, winter, spring and summer. “We are really excited to see what our community comes up with,” Ryan said. Ryan’s booth at the Summer Arts Festival will be one of many, as more than 130 local and regional artists are expected to offer hand-crafted work, art project, demonstrations and entertainment. The Summer Arts Festival is back this year for a three-day weekend in late June to celebrate the Land of Umpqua’s creative talent to thousands of visitors. The event will take place at Fir Grove Park from noon to 9 p.m. on June 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27. This will be the 52nd annual celebration of arts in the Umpqua Valley, hosted by Umpqua Valley Arts. There will be a special Kids’ Zone with activities for the youngest art enthusiasts in the area. Art vendor booths will close at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while the food court and main stage stay open until 9 p.m. Admission is $5; kids six and under are free. $15 family passes are also available. Visit
al for more information.
