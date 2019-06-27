For 51 years, the Umpqua Valley Arts Association’s Summer Arts Festival has aimed to bring together thousands of Douglas County residents and the local art and entertainment community. That tradition will continue this weekend when the festival returns to Roseburg’s Fir Grove Park.
“We would love for everybody to come out,” Umpqua Valley Arts Association Gallery Director Sandee McGee said. “It’s a way to connect with people you haven’t seen in a long time and also to see the world of making.”
That world of making will be on display through a diverse group of vendors. Jewelers, fiber works, photography, wood workers, sculpture works, metal workers, glassblowers, artists who paint and draw and culinary vendors make up the 113 booths.
“I really feel that art in general is imbued with the energy and the spirit of the artist,” McGee said. “So come out and see the artists and actually see a lot of them making (their art).”
The Umpqua Woodcarvers Guild, Umpqua Weavers Guild, UVAA Clay Place ceramics studio, local glassblower Lawrence Eichman and Umpqua Fly Fishers will provide glimpses into the art world with demonstrations held throughout the weekend.
“We have lots of new artwork and more artwork,” McGee said. “We are completely full this year.”
This year’s Kids Zone will boast not only traditional activities like crafts and face painting, but McGee said that a bit of magic has been added.
“Renée Richardson, our Arts and Education Director, is responsible for creating the Kids Zone and she has a Harry Potter theme this year,” McGee said. “There’s all kind of really fun activities for kids.”
Live entertainment will be hosted on two stages on all three days. At 3 p.m. Friday, the Syco Billy’s String Band will begin the weekend’s entertainment. At 5 p.m., Steel Wool Band will entertain with acoustic rock music. At 7 p.m., country singer-songwriter Briana Renea will perform.
Local blues and soft rock band Hat Trick will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday. Mo’Jo Boogie, another local band, will entertain with an eclectic mix of dance music, funk, R&B, soul, jazz, blues, surf and rockin’ blues at 5 p.m. The Blue Owens Band from Eugene will finish the night in true blues style at 7 p.m.
Blues group Joanne Broh Band will perform on the main stage at 2 p.m. Sunday.
A variety of performances will be featured on the family stage. Hip-hop will start the day with the Diva Dancers at 3:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the group providing dance lessons at 4:30 p.m. Hula Dancers will perform at 6 p.m.
A robotics demo will begin Saturday’s entertainment at 10 a.m., followed by the Chitwood Dancers at 1 p.m. A butterfly presentation from the Elkton Community Education Center will be held at 2:30 p.m. An hour later, the Douglas County Youth Orchestra will perform. Youth Night with Stripps will finish Saturday’s family stage entertainment at 6 p.m.
Sunday will begin at 10 a.m. with yoga lessons from Summer Fry’s Yoga and more dance lessons from the Diva Dancers. Middle Eastern Dancers will perform at 1 p.m. House Bass with Stripps will finish the weekend with a 2:30 p.m. performance meant to relax with deep bass house music.
“We really hope that people come out over the course of the weekend to put their cares aside and to have a good time,” McGee said.
Eleven food trucks offer everything from Asian and Mexican food to coffee and fried bread. Wine from Oakland’s Triple Oak Wine Vault will also be available to purchase by the bottle and the McMenamins beer garden will return.
As parking might be difficult to find, the YMCA will be providing a shuttle service all three days. The shuttle will travel on a continuous loop from the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, the Stewart Park Playground, the VA Green Bridge Parking Lot and the southeast corner of Stewart Parkway and Harvard. The shuttle will run noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The festival is open noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Fir Grove Park, next to the Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets are $5 per person for one day, $8 per person for a weekend pass or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free.
