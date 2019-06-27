Douglas County will truly come alive this summer as beloved festivals return to our area.
Each town has something to offer as artists collaborate, car enthusiasts congregate and musicians entertain in festivals across the county.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 12 to 9 p.m. June 28; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 29; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30. The county’s biggest arts show. 110+ vendor booths. Live music and a variety of talent featured on two stages. Food and drink available for purchase. Beer and wine garden. Kid’s Zone offers activities for kids of all ages. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person for a weekend pass or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-2532.
Bites, Blues and Brews — June 29. Food truck and craft beer festival. No admission charge, 21 and older. Music begins at 12 p.m., event opens at 11 a.m. Seven Feathers Casino Resort north parking lot. 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville, 541-839-1111. www.7ffoodtruck.com
Riddle Sawdust Jubilee — begins at 8 a.m. June 29. This South County Fourth of July celebration comes a bit early this year, but boasts all the family friendly excitement of years past. Expect annual traditions such as a parade, barbecue cook off, food and game booths, fireworks and music at this year’s jubilee. www.facebook.com/groups/riddlesawdustjubilee
The Great Umpqua Food Truck Competition and Battle of the Bands — July 4. Variety of food trucks from all over Oregon compete for cash prizes. Gates open at 2 p.m. for VIP, 3 p.m. for general admission. Games and activities for the kids. Wine and beer available. At 6:30 p.m., the Battle of the Bands competition gives six bands the chance to also snag some cash prizes. The party ends with a bang around 10 p.m. with the Roseburg Hometown Fireworks. $25 for VIP tickets, free general admission. Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. www.thegreatumpqua.com/4th-of-july.
See The Art Fair in Tiller — July 6. 11 a.m., includes all kinds of art, artisan crafts, live music and food. Part of a series of events called “Come to your Senses.” South Umpqua Community Church, 27292 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Information: ar.colley@gmail.com.
Graffiti Weekend — July 10-14. Vintage cars, pickups, trucks and other vehicles will cruise into Douglas County for 22 events across five days. Events include a tour of area rest and retirement homes, burnout competition, show-n-shine, drag races, car auction, cruises in Roseburg and Winston and many more. www.graffitiweekend.com
2nd Annual Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — July 12-14. Vendors, food, and wreath making classes plus more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Information: 541-817-6111.
DuneFest — July 23-28. A premiere ATV sand event. Includes moto cross racing, sand drags, freestyle shows, charity auction and much more. Vendor row offers ATV’s, clothing, crafts, ATV accessories and food. DuneFest offers a kid’s safe ATV riding area and a free shuttle bus service from Winchester Bay. 2741 Frontage Road, Reedsport. 541-271-3495. www.dunefest.com
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — July 25-27. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more. Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. www.facebook.com/MyrtleCreekSummerFestival
North Douglas County Fair — July 26-27. This event is touted as the longest continuously running fair in Oregon. Music, pie auction, lumberjack games, cornhole tournament and a parade make up just some of this fair’s attractions. Begins at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave. www.facebook.com/NorthDouglasCountyFair
Flutestock 2019 — July 27-28. A two-day music festival honoring Native American flute music. Features live music, open mic sessions, workshops, a silent auction and raffle. Hand-made flutes, food and other crafts for sale. Free admission. Family friendly. Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. 541-584-2692. www.elktonbutterflies.com.
Douglas County Fair — Aug. 6-10. Main gate open at 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Carnival gates are open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and carnival rides operate 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Rides, vendors, entertainment, food, livestock and more. Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg, 541-957-7010, www.douglasfairgrounds.com.
Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree — Aug. 15-18. Musicians from all over Pacific Northwest will be singing and playing fiddles, guitars, banjos and mandolins at the Grange Hall, the Gazebo, camp grounds and on the docks around Winchester Bay. Open jam sessions, concerts at the Grange Hall at 6 p.m. Admission by donation. 541-572-2742 or 541-902-2336 for info.
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — Aug. 16-18. The 31st year brings numerous events together across three days. Events including a poker run, cruise, car show, mud volleyball, food and craft booths, BMX races, blackberry and chili cook-offs and more. www.blackberry-festival.com
Celtic Highland Games — Aug. 24-25. Bagpipe music and jigs await those who attend this celebration of Scottish, Welsh and Irish culture. Family-friendly event, multiple activities, entertainment. Gates open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. www.dccelts.org
Kool Coastal Nights — Aug. 24-25. Classic car enthusiasts from around the Northwest cruise to Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay for this event, which includes more than 400 classics, vendors, show n shine, musical entertainment and more. Free to the public; registration fee for car show and contest. www.koolcoastalnights.com
Great Umpqua Outdoor Days — Aug. 30-Sept. 2. A weekend celebration boasting multiple events throughout Douglas County. N.U.T.Cracker Mountain Bike Race dominates Friday’s entertianment, while live entertainment by the band “Roseburg,” a beer and wine garden and food trucks make up some of Saturday’s fun. www.thegreatumpqua.com
Fort Umpqua Days — Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Elkton’s annual celebration kicks off with a parade on River Road at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues with live music, craft vendors, historic re-enactments, tours of historic Fort Umpqua and a not-to-be-missed pie auction. Lion’s Club pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. both days. Special dinner and entertainment Saturday evening to celebrate the Elkton Community Education Center’s 20th Anniversary. Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, Elkton, 541-584-2692, www.elktonbutterflies.com.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — Sept. 13-15. Dillard’s claim to fame used to be its melon production. Today, contestants face off in a contest to see who can swallow the most melon chunks. Other contests and competitions are scheduled and a variety of live entertainment is offered as well as food, craft and game booths. Free. Riverbend Park, 243 Thompson Ave., Winston. www.facebook.com/pg/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
