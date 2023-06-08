Summer music enrichment series begins Saturday Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Music teachers from the Umpqua Symphony Association will lead Douglas County residents on a tour of one thousand years of music during their Summer Music Enrichment Series.These are taking place throughout the county in June and July. Those attending will get to listen to some music, both familiar and unfamiliar, in an engaging presentation.Events will be held:1 p.m. Saturday at Glide Community Center; and at 4 p.m. at the Toketee Ranger Station1 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Community Library1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Drain Civic Center; and at 3 p.m. at Elkton Community Education Center1 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Myrtle Creek Grange; and at 3 p.m. at Riddle Community Center1 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Winston Community CenterMore information: dcyomusic.org Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Bailey News Director Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ROAD CONSTRUCTION CREW ROAD CONSTRUCTION CREW Most Popular Roseburg Public Schools responds to law suit Roseburg class of '23 gets ready to graduate Pride Parade marches downtown Roseburg Change at the top: Adam Blue to succeed Russ Bolin as Roseburg High School's athletic director Democratic party wants city to reconsider Pride Proclamation Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Baltimore-Milwaukee Runs Dutch Results Dutch Standings Smoke from wildfires, a fact of life in the West, catch outdoor workers off guard in the East Ivanhoe Electric Announces the Election of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.