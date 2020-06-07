Roseburg Public Library is transitioning the Summer Reading Program for adults to an online format that encourages conversations around reading, books and authors.
Beginning Monday, June 8 and continuing through August 28, the library will host a private Facebook group titled “RPL 2020 SRP for Adults.” Community members who wish to participate must have a personal Facebook account and request to join the group.
To make that request, go to the Home page and click Groups located on the left side of the screen. Type the group name in the search box, and click Join. Library staff will approve all requests.
For those who do not Facebook, the library will provide a short book review form at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org. Participants are invited to print the form, complete reviews for every book read or listened to throughout the summer, and submit them by mail to 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Ste. 100, Roseburg, OR 97470 or place them in the outside book drop to my attention.
Alternately, participants may email brief book reviews to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. I will share some of the comments with the Facebook group.
Everyone who participates will be eligible for prizes, including books and gift cards to local businesses. We have enough books that I am planning random giveaways throughout the summer. I hope that incentivizes active participation in the group. After all, this venture will be successful only if the community keeps the conversation going.
All area adults are invited to participate; a Roseburg Public Library card is not required. Prizes must be picked up in person within two weeks of notification using the drive-up service every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Once the library reopens, prizes may be picked up at the front desk. Prize winners will be selected randomly.
The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library make the gift card prizes possible, and local donors provide some of the book prizes.
The City of Roseburg’s Social Media Policy, which covers the library’s Facebook group, is posted on the group’s home page. Specifically, posts and comments should relate to reading, books and authors; should not contain obscenities; and should not target, discriminate, defame or libel. The Facebook group may be dissolved at any time.
I look forward to learning not only what you are reading but your reaction to storylines and characters. Will there be a title that goes viral this summer? Let’s get the book conversation started.
