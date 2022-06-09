The Sunny Sky Boys, consisting of Jerry Ashford on guitar and Joe Ross on mandolin, will perform at various locations across the county over the next two weeks.
On Friday, the duo will perform at JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, from 4-6 p.m. They will offer a range of relaxing hillbilly jazz and bluegrass hoedown and the winery will have wood-fired pizza available for purchase.
The band will play "a lively variety of classic jazz, bluegrass hoedown, and Western swing music" from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Special guest Liz Jones will be sitting in with them on guitar and vocals.
On Saturday, June 18, The Sunny Sky Boys will play in both Elkton and Winston. The duo will join eight other musicians in offering live entertainment across Winston as part of the League of Women Voters Spring Garden Tour 2022. The Sunny Sky Boys will perform at Garden A off Roberts Creek Road from 10 a.m. to noon, before taking the drive to Elkton for a performance at Blooms & Butterflies from 2-4 p.m.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
