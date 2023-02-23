Evan Goldman’s life is in utter chaos. His parents just divorced, he’s leaving his big New York City life behind for a small town in Indiana and is about to celebrate his bar mitzvah — only he doesn’t have any friends.
Evan, played by Heath Reneau, is the protagonist in Roseburg High School’s next production. Called “13: The Musical,” audiences will experience the angst and joys of teenage life.
Reneau describes Evan as self centered and rude. He’s an emotional character, only the soon-to-be teenager isn’t sure how to feel or express those emotions. Instead, he pushes them away.
“He just doesn’t face problems head on. He just kind of accepts it as a burden,” Reneau said. “He tries to do the right thing but a lot of the times he creates conflict.”
In his quest to invite anyone and everyone to his bar mitzvah, Evan begins doing everything in his power to impress the cool guy Brett Sanderson. Brett is the stereotypical dumb jock, stage newcomer Dominic Hunt said.
Brett is a sports star and center of the athletic clique. Hunt said they made a slight change to the character. In the script, Brett is described as the star quarterback. Only, he carries around a basketball with him. So, it was decided that instead, Brett would be the star point guard.
Hunt never acted before, but brings vocal experience with him to the stage. He’s had about two weeks to memorize his lines and songs, as he joined after another student quit. It’s been a fun challenge, he said, though he is eager to get the musical’s songs out of his head.
At one point, Evan arranges a date between Brett and head cheerleader Kendra Quaker. Emma Kahler, who plays Kendra, describes the character as somewhat outside her comfort zone. She’s no cheerleader, the high school junior said, but it’s fun to play one on the stage.
“I think all the teenagers are just finding themselves. So like, the popular kids are not necessarily bad people. They’re just teenagers trying to figure it out,” Kahler explained. “I think the overall conflict for every character is trying to fit in and do the right thing.”
All three cast members agreed that ultimately, the play is about surviving teenage years and, for Evan, learning what it is to be a man. That means taking responsibility and, as he learns through multiple experiences, choosing the right people as your friends.
In all, around 45 to 50 students are involved with the production. Everyone who auditioned was cast. They are joined by a live band, which includes RHS choir teacher Julie Cherry and band director Branden Hansen.
“13: The Musical,” by Jason Robert Brown, Dan Elish and Robert Horn, was created for teenagers and is the first Broadway show ever to feature all teenage actors and an all teenage band.
Theater director Camille Smickers said she heard some concerns from families about the content of this play. Apparently, Smickers said, the Netflix rendition was rather racy. Smickers said she would rate this play somewhere between PG and PG-13, as there is some teenage humor that might not be to everyone’s tastes.
The play begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, with five repeat performances. Childcare is available for both Saturday performances. The play runs about 90 minutes, with no intermission.
What: ‘13: The Musical’ Who: Roseburg High School theater department When: 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 25, March 3 and 4; 2 p.m. March 5 Where: RHS’s Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for students; 5 and younger free (Purchase tickets at the door or online at bit.ly/3y3W1cp) More info: instagram.com/rhs.theatredepartment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.