The Ford Family Foundation announced Tuesday that long-time Visual Arts Program senior advisor Kandis Brewer Nunn will be stepping down. Meagan Atiyeh will succeed Nunn as of Jan. 1.
According to the press release, the Visual Arts Program was launched in 2010 to help “Oregon’s most promising, established visual artists actively pursue their work and to enrich Oregon’s visual arts ecology.”
Atiyeh managed the visual arts programs at the Oregon Arts Commission. According to the press release, Atiyeh oversees grants and various programs, including management of the state’s Percent for Art program. She has brought hundreds of objects into Oregon’s permanent art collection, ranging from works by national and regional artists to complex site-specific commissions.
Prior to joining the Arts Commission, Atiyeh served as director of the Northwest Film & Video Festival at the Portland Art Museum’s Northwest Film Center.
Atiyeh has been involved involved with a variety of the Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Programs, such as coordinating opportunity grant funding through the Art Commission’s panel review process and launching a web-based collection of images, catalogs and ephemera called the Visual Arts Ecology Project.
“Meagan is ideally suited to step into this role because of her decades of experience in the contemporary arts field and deep ties to artists and arts professionals locally and nationally,” Anne Kubisch, president of the Foundation, said in a press release.
Kubish noted that she expects a smooth transition when the official hand-off is held on Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.