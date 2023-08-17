Concert goers do not typically think or worry about the sound system or equipment when attending a show. However, when there is a malfunction getting the show back as soon as possible is at the forefront of their minds.
For Denny Miller, the owner and sound engineer at DB Pro Audio in Roseburg, it is something that he sets his focus on every show.
Fairgoers in attendance Aug. 10 for the Craig Morgan show probably did not even know they were witness to Miller saving the show almost single handedly. About 90 seconds into Craig Morgan’s very first song, a massive power spike took out the entire show.
No microphones, no instruments and no sound meant the program was on hold.
Handling the situation like a pro Morgan began signing autographs and chatting with the crowd.
But the real work was going on behind the scenes with Miller problem-solving the situation.
“We knew the Craig Morgan crew had an issue with one of their power boxes during sound checks, but they were happy with finding an alternative output to achieve a left and right channel,” Miller said. “As soon as the left stack blew, I knew it was that output on their board.”
Miller spent the rest of the show running new sound cables and hunting for a different output.
After a 12-minute break, power was and sound to 75% of the stage was restored — but the critical left stack was out. Miller worked to ensure the concert goers would have a quality experience and worked to get the left set of hanging speakers partially restored for the final half of the show.
Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults credits Miller for saving the show.
“Any other technician might have just thrown their hands in the air and said ‘I don’t know,’ Denny got in their equipment, diagnosed the problem and got the music going after only 12 minutes. He is the reason the show went on.”
After Craig Morgan wrapped up his show with “International Harvester” and the stage lights went out and the final attendee left the amphitheater, Miller’s night was just starting.
Removal of the entire left stack was necessary and the power surge damaged them beyond use.
Miller drove to Salem that same night to procure six more stage speakers, drove them back and had them installed and sound checked by 10 a.m. when the first fairgoers entered the grounds.
“38 Special is on tonight, the show must go on. I’ll sleep next week,” Miller said.
Miller went on to say that the 38 Special show went off without a hitch. For him, that is all the recognition he needs.
Christian Gruber is the station manager for i101FM and co-host of the Morning Brew on Best Country 103.
