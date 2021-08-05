The Smooth Kats, a variety band that plays country, pop, light rock and ballads, will entertain guests at Delfino Vineyards from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
The band features vocalists Tony Scavuzzo and Karrie Scavuzzo, Logan Wood on drums, Brian Campbell on bass, Jim Akers on lead guitar and Tristan Wood on rhythm guitar.
Entrance is $10 and includes music, wine tasting, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass.
To ensure there is enough food for all guests, reservations are required. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number of people in your party and phone number. Tables will be held for one hour, after which organizers say they cannot guarantee the space.
No capacity limits or distancing required. Neither are masks.
Huele a Tacos Mexican food truck will have food available to purchase. Many Delfino wines will be available and Two Shy Brewing will provide their beer for purchase at all Delfino Summer Music this year.
Find out more about Delfino’s summer music events at delfinovineyards.com/events.
