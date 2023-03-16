What: “The Dining Room” by A. R. Gurney Who: Umpqua Community College theater department When: 7 p.m. March 16, 17, 18; 3 p.m. March 18, 19 Where: Center Stage Theatre, located in the Whipple Fine Arts building, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Tickets: $10 each at the door; UCC staff and students free More info: 541-440-4964
WINCHESTER — A cast of Umpqua Community College theater students and community members will give a glimpse into how American families have changed over time when “The Dining Room” opens Thursday.
This play is separated into 18 scenes that fade “in and out of each other,” director Bart McHenry said. As the title implies, the production is set in a dining room. The audience will watch time progress from the great depression era to modern day as characters gather for a variety of reasons in this formal dining room.
“The formal dining room is kind of a thing of the past,” McHenry said. “It’s all open floor plan nowadays, you know. So it’s interesting how, when you had a traditional dining room, it added formality to the family. Who sits were at the table. They had a specific role in the family and a very specific place at the table, literally.”
The dining room is, in essence, a metaphor for the American family. As times change, so too does the family’s need for a dining room. Everything happens around the table, from birthday celebrations to arguments. Every scene, McHenry said, has a person that’s going through a life change. That’s what makes the play so relatable — we have all gone through struggle and change.
Amanda Cerda was doing a favor for a friend when she agreed to participate in the play. Her two daughters and niece eventually joined her on stage. Her commitment began as one character, but now Cerda will portray four different roles for this production.
As a full time student, employee and parent, it has been hard to find time for the play in her schedule, but she wanted to push herself. Last year, she concurred her fear of public speaking when she gave a speech on stage. Now, she’s embracing even more challenges, while also using the opportunity to teach her children about responsibility.
“We’ve definitely made a commitment out of it. I’ve made it a big deal too. I don’t care if you’re tired, I tell them we said that we would do this. We have to follow through with it,” she said.
Like Amanda, Kat Grammon is juggling four different roles. She’s also the assistant director, forcing her to split her time between on and off the stage. Thankfully, theater has always been one of her passions.
This challenge allows her to embrace the many layers of her personality and bring them out through different roles. She’ll be giddy and happy-go-lucky in one scene, a lot of attitude and emotion in another.
“It’s a lot of social awareness,” Grammon said about the play. “There’s a lot of key points where it can be a vulnerable play, and it’s very human. A lot of the characters come from a very human standpoint, even if it is in a different era. You see people for people.”
The play will open to the public at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Centerstage Theatre, located in the Whipple Fine Arts Building on the UCC campus. Repeat performances will be held throughout the weekend. Tickets are $10 at the door, though admission is free for UCC students and staff.
“I hope that the audience takes from the performance an enthusiasm for UCC theater to come back and see more because they had a really enjoyable time. And as I always like to say, if you have half the fun watching the play as we had creating it for you, then you’re in for a wonderful evening,” McHenry said.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
