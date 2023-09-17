WINSTON — People dove in the mud during mud volleyball, rolled melons with their faces, showed off their talents during the talent show, raced to the rind during the watermelon eating contest and all who attended the Winton-Dillard Melon Festival had a smile on their face.
Event Coordinator Clay Caldwell said the festival was packed with things for people to do, and he meant it. From root beer chugging contests to exploding melons there was certainly no lack of entertainment in the festival’s 53rd year. Over 500 people came for Saturday’s festivities.
“There has been a little bit of everything this year. I haven’t seen this many vendors in a long time,” Caldwell said. “This may sound cliché, but giving back to your community is important. Some people don’t believe you have to give back, but that’s why we do this.”
Saturday’s events included a parade, bingo, mud volleyball, the talent show and performances from the Douglas High School cheerleading team and band. Of course, all throughout the day featured melon eating contests.
Donavin Marrugo, 10, said he has been looking forward to the Melon Festival this year as he has been looking forward to watching the marching band play. When the opportunity arose to take part in the watermelon eating contest, he had to try.
“It was great but it was cold, it made my teeth numb and I placed fourth,” Donavin said. “I’m excited for the mud volleyball. I might do it.”
During the talent show Iris Henry played ukulele and sang and Lucy Christian showed off her dancing skills for the talent show.
Along with the slew of activities there were a number of vendors offering various goods, from custom metal works to custom tie-dye T-shirts to jewelry vendors to freeze dried candy and more.
The event was free with a suggested donation to the Winston-Dillard Food Pantry. According to Pantry Coordinator Bonnie Baird, it has been nearly 15 years since the food pantry was a part of the festival. Baird said the pantry is low on food, having the opportunity to receive donations is a great boon to the organization.
“It’s just been nice to see everybody in the community come out this year and get together,” Baird said. “This is basically the last festival before everyone kind of beds down for the winter.”
The Winston-Dillard Festival Association has been a part of community wide events since the late 1940s. One of the remaining original members of the festival was in attendance. Larry Zuvar was named Grand Marshall of this year’s festival.
His son, Robert Zuvar, followed in his father’s footsteps. Robert Zuvar said the festival has changed so much since his father’s time and young people do not get as involved in celebrations like these as much.
However, as the melon festival continues Sunday its third consecutive day, there is still plenty to do.
