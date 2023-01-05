From the very beginning of “This Place Rules,” it’s clear that it’s a film that truly captures the American spirit. It’s funny, it’s sad — and it’s very, very strange.
The new documentary, produced by A24 and released on HBO Max Friday, was directed by Andrew Callaghan, a young 25-year-old journalist who went viral online in 2019 after producing a YouTube series, “All Gas No Brakes.” Callaghan lived in an RV, and traveled across the United States to attend unique, strange events across the country — flat earth conferences, the Talladega superspeedway, and a gathering at the gates of Area 51 — all while conducting interviews, in a unique, fast-paced style.
Callaghan’s YouTube videos, now released under the name “Channel 5” after a contract dispute, have slowly moved in a more serious journalistic direction, seeing Callaghan travel to Minnesota to cover the Derek Chauvin trial, and Ukraine to cover the ongoing war. His style focuses on making interview subjects comfortable, allowing them to talk openly and reveal their true beliefs, typically in an entertaining fashion.
His new documentary, which covers the political division across America during the 2020 election cycle, culminating in the Jan. 6 riots, feels very similar to his YouTube content — there’s no watering down of his signature style, even when presented on a more mainstream platform. The editing is fast-paced and stylized, the humor is blistering as always, and the interviews are all engaging and revealing.
Throughout the film, he conducts interviews with nationally-known figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, but also focuses on people less known in the media sphere — people living in the projects in Atlanta, fringe right-wing conspiracy theorists from North Dakota, an Atlanta family with young children, all-consumed by the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.
The documentary knows when to take itself seriously, but it also understands when not to. After all, the film opens with a boxing match between two social media influencers from central Florida named “Joker Gang” and “Gum Gang,” and features an almost fever dream-esque scene with Callaghan pouring Jameson whiskey into Alex Jones’ mouth as Jones bench-presses weights. It’s, at many times, laugh-out-loud funny — there’s almost always a surprise around the corner with every cut.
The film expertly shows the political division rampant across the United States due to, what Callaghan suggests, is the efforts of the 24-hour news cycle and opinionated “talking heads” to create echo chambers for monetary gain, echo chambers that drive some into more fringe, less reality-based news sites. Interviews with people from both sides of the political spectrum reveal a certain ridiculousness in their constant battle, without Callaghan having to say much of anything. His dry style and quick, witty questions allow people to, essentially, make fools of themselves on camera.
There’s perhaps no better interviewer of the “everyday” person than Callaghan at the moment. His willingness to go anywhere and talk to anybody means that he’s able to capture perspectives from those that most mainstream media outlets will never reach, and the documentary, which captured one of the most contentious election cycles in modern American history, perfectly fits his man-on-the-street style of interviewing.
At just 25, Callaghan has a very bright future — after all, with “This Place Rules” releasing just before the year’s end, he may have made the best documentary of 2022. It’s wickedly funny, fast-paced, and is a profoundly eye-opening portrait of the crazy, crazy country we call home.
