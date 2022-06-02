Three Roseburg High School seniors received an early celebration on Friday when they gathered for a senior piano recital.
Taylor Lander, Braxton Tabor and William Seidemann are all students of local piano teacher Jean Melo. According to Melo, the trio decided to put on a senior recital for their family and friends and worked for months to master the pieces they would perform.
“They are all wonderful guys, excellent students, college-bound, and have found the time in their busy schedules (LaCrosse, swimming, tennis, soccer, working) to practice piano throughout high school,” Melo said. “Kudos to them!”
Each performed three solo pieces and two duets. The event was held Friday at the Roseburg Library for family and friends alike. Each student’s parents set up a table with photos and mementos for the seniors.
Seidemann has been playing piano since he was six years old and has called the Roseburg area home his entire life. Along with “German Dance” by Beethoven, “Moonlit Evening” by M. Goldston and “Foggy Day” by Gershwin, he also performed “Fiesta Burlesca” with Lander and “Rock Around the Clock” with Tabor.
“Having the three seniors do this last recital was a good way to demonstrate what we’ve learned throughout all the years and have people be able to see what we have learned,” Seidemann said. “Usually at a recital, it’s only the people involved with your studio that is involved. But for this we got to involve our families and the people in our lives to come and watch.”
Seidemann said his friends had never really seen him play piano before and it was rewarding to have them there.
He plans to attend Oregon State University, where he will study education and history with the future goal of becoming a history teacher. He said he doesn’t plan to continue piano after this summer, but is glad it is a skill he possesses because he feels it has made him smarter.
“It’s taught me a lot about hard work and discipline,” Seidemann said. “If you want to really learn the pieces, you really have to practice a decent amount.”
Contrarily, Tabor has only been playing piano for a year. The pandemic gave him a bit more time than he was used to and he put it to use by pursuing this particular passion.
“I’ve wanted to play for a long time and with the whole pandemic and all, I decided that I was finally going to get down to it,” Tabor said.
His solos included “Midnight Clouds” by R. Vandall, “Theme from Sonata in A Major” by Mozart and “Waltz in A minor” by Chopin.
“That was quite a lot of work I put into that,” Tabor said of the Chopin piece. “I probably worked on it for about four months.”
He also had a duet with “Chop Sticks” by D.E. Lulli with Seidemann. Tabor dedicates around seven to 10 hours a week to piano practice, outside of hours spent with Melo.
Tabor will attend Arizona State University for a degree in engineering. He isn’t quite sure where that road will take him, but he does plan to continue learning piano along the way. Like Seidemann, he said piano has taught him dedication that he can put into all aspects of his life.
Taylor Lander could not be reached for comment.
The trio also opened and closed the recital together, aptly closing out the evening with “Pomp and Circumstance.” All three will graduate Saturday.
“I enjoy playing the piano, but playing it every day is not easy so it has really taught me to persevere through that. That translates really well to school,” Tabor said. “The recital was a really fun thing for us to do, kind of that last celebration for us as seniors.”
