Six musicians have put the pandemic caused pause to their performance career to good use, mixing and producing three albums of locally crafted music.
Country blues duo Hecktic Week released their album “Hecktic Times” in March. They hosted an album release party at Lookingglass Brewery to celebrate, an apt location considering one of the brews is named for the band.
“We found that being in a studio recording an album versus self-recording, we would lose some of the chemistry that him and I have when we are just playing together. We found that at home and self-producing it, we were able to still have that chemistry together where we have that connection and we play off of each other, which I think is part of our show,” Jennifer Hecker said. “I mean, we are two people that sound like a full band.”
Hecktic Week consists of wife and husband Jennifer and Mike “Heck” Hecker, who began performing in 2015. They’ve played a wide variety of events, including a New Year’s Eve party several years ago with their fellow album releasers Neil Gregory Johnson and Widespread Haze. They had just started expanding into bigger festivals and traveling outside of the area when COVID-19 hit.
They saw their calendar empty, but Jennifer Hecker said she doesn’t really feel like they slowed down. The “rebel duo,” as she called them, are part of a nonprofit organization called Cruise for a Cause. These car shows raise money for cancer patients, and both Heckers said there were just too many people in need of help to stop.
“Hecktic Times” is described as the duo’s live, authentic sound. They wanted to capture the feeling of their live shows as much as possible. Heck called it an “audio guide on how to navigate a hectic world.”
Neil Gregory Johnson released his album, “Sad Songs For Stay At Home Dads,” Tuesday and will host an album release party on Friday at SunnySide Theatre in Roseburg. Find out more, including ticket pricing, at bit.ly/38lZycI.
For Johnson, the forced hiatus gave him the opportunity to reflect on his music and find his more authentic self.
“It gave me a minute to take a break, because I was just cruising there for a couple years and all of a sudden I had all this time off to figure out what I was going to do — because I was playing for a living, so I had to get a job,” Johnson said. “It gave me time to think about the direction I wanted to go in ... The music becomes more authentic because you can get back to your authentic self and I feel like I had a little time to do that.”
Johnson said each song is a snapshot of different moments in his life. His album has a rather sad tone, as the rough times he has been going through are reflected in many of the songs.
Kristi Rifenbark, Matthew Campbell and Tommy Whiteside met randomly at a downtown Roseburg event. They bonded over an Elvis song, found they loved the way they sounded together and started a band. They chose the band name after listening to a summer of hearing “widespread haze” on the radio due to the fires across the state.
“Our situation, if you believe in fate, was just complete serendipity. Everything just fell into place,” Rifenbark said.
Their album, “Move,” will release June 4. The trio will host an album release party that same day at North Forty Beer Company in downtown Roseburg. Find out more at bit.ly/3Nxpm4w.
“We just had to do this. We had something in our head and we had to put it out there,” Whiteside said. “It was all about being live. We tracked all the vocals live while we were recording live. It’s very raw. Authentic. Stripped down and raw.”
All three albums are self-produced and recorded. They all had help from various community members, whether it was with actual production or just offering advice. In fact, Whiteside even played drums for Johnson’s album.
“It was really cool to get the community together,” Johnson said. “I feel like we are a pretty close knit scene here. It’s small but it’s mighty here in Roseburg. It was a real honor.”
