The Umpqua Valley Arts Association is inviting the community to enter a poster design for the 2020 Summer Arts Festival. This year’s theme is STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).
The purpose of the contest is to design a poster promoting the 52nd Annual Summer Arts Festival. Poster designs must be original artwork that the applicant thinks best exemplifies the 2020 Summer Arts Festival theme “STEAM into the Future: Exploring the convergence of human invention, society, culture and the natural world.”
The contest is open to all 2D media. Entrants may use photography, drawing, printmaking, painting, etc. to creatively interpret the above theme through use of media and/or concept. Submissions must be in JPG format. The deadline for all entries is on Friday, March 19. There is no fee to enter. Submit artwork at www.bit.ly/2GxzpWX.
UVAA is also putting out an open call for artists to submit work for the upcoming “Intersections” exhibit. This juried exhibit explores the convergence of human invention, society, culture and the natural world.
The exhibit will take a visual look at the good and bad of technology. According to the press release, areas for consideration include “futurism, social media, computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, medicine, space exploration, energy, the environment, and the practice and process of art making itself.”
This exhibit is open to all media, including photography, printmaking, painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed-media, audio and video. Application fee is $10 for UVA members or $20 for nonmembers. Find out more and apply at www.bit.ly/2GwjjN6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.