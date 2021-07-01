Oakland-based cover band Flashbak will perform from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Delfino Vineyard, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg.
The band includes drummer Steve Clyde, guitarists Steve Fitchett and Dan Fouts, bass guitarist Ted Edwards, pianist and vocalist Terry Shields and Ryan Stinson as the lead singer. Flashbak will perform classic rock 'n' roll, country and blues from the 50s to modern day favorites.
The Relished Dog food truck will have gourmet hot dogs, sides, vegetarian options and desserts available to purchase. Many Delfino wines will be available and Two Shy Brewing will provide their beer for purchase at all Delfino Summer Music this year.
On Sunday, local singer-songwriter and guitar instructor Mark Malefyt will perform from 1-4 p.m. No food truck will be on site; guests are encouraged to bring their own picnics.
Entrance is $10 and includes music, wine tasting, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number in your party and phone number to make your reservation.
According to the press release, no masks, capacity limits or distancing is required "as the state is now fully open."
Find out more about Delfino's summer music events at delfinovineyards.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.