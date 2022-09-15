Riverbend Live! and Umpqua Symphony Association are two of 106 organizations received a Small Operations Grant from the Oregon Arts Commission.
According to the press release, these grants provide support to art organizations with budgets under $150,000. To be eligible, these organizations have to have been operating as 501(c)(3) nonprofit for a minimum of two years and "provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs."
Each organization will received $2,261.
Riverbend Live! is a free concert series held in Winston. For the past 25 years, it has offered a variety of entertainment on Friday nights throughout July. The concert offers a little something for everyone, with genres ranging from classic and contemporary R&B, rock 'n' roll, country, cowboy poetry, a youth theater production and more. Visit riverbendlive.org for more info.
The Umpqua Symphony Association sponsors youth musical opportunities throughout the county. For the past 25 years, it has sponsored the Douglas County Youth Orchestra, which provides weekly sting instrument lessons to students ages 6 and up. Learn more at dcyomusic.org.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
