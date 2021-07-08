A little drama and villainy, some youth theatre and a healthy dose of comedy can be expected from the 2021-2022 Umpqua Actors Community Theatre season.
The season begins Aug. 12 with “The Lion King Jr.” Thirty Douglas County youth ranging from 6-18 years old will bring an abbreviated version of the Disney and Broadway classic to life at Wildlife Safari.
“Since this is our first production coming out of the pandemic, we wanted to make sure we were still safe,” Executive Director Melody Schwegel said. “We wanted to do it outdoors where it is still a little bit freeing and this is the perfect venue for this particular production.”
The production — which is the first all youth play that UACT has done — will be held Aug. 12-15 and 19-22 and will last about an hour. Tickets will be available July 23. Look for more information on “The Lion King Jr.” in The News-Review’s Arts and Entertainment section on Aug. 12.
UACT will return home to the Betty Long Unruh Theatre for its next production, “Broadway Villains.” As the name suggests, this musical revue will highlight song sung by some of Broadway’s greatest bad guys and gals.
This production will also be seasoned actor Bob Moreland’s first time directing. Moreland has been performing at UACT for over a decade, portraying a wide range of characters, from Vincent Van Gogh to Ebenezer Scrooge.
“I look forward to everyone being thoroughly entertained by a villainous person,” said Moreland.
It will run Sept. 19-12 and 16-19.
UACT’s Christmas production will focus on family-friendly comedy. Follow Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in “Elf the Musical,” based off the 2003 New Line Cinema hit “Elf.”
The show will be held at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium. Not only will this allow for a bigger audience, but it will provide more room and opportunity for the cast and crew. Schwegel said there are 27 different set changes for this production. They will be putting some of the technology seen in the 2018 summer musical “The Little Mermaid” to good use.
See Buddy and his friends Dec. 9-12 and 16-19.
Auditions for “Elf the Musical” will be held Sept. 25-26. Schwegel will be looking for both adult and youth actors for this production. More information about auditioning for a UACT production can be found at uact-theatre.com/auditions-1.
Described as the “ultimate feel-good show,” “Mamma Mia” was originally part of the 2019-2020 UACT lineup. In fact, Schwegel said opening weekend was completely sold out when the theatre had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In terms of Mamma Mia, which was the show that we shut down when COVID hit, we would actually like to get to perform the show in front of an audience…” director Jannie Prawitz teased. “In all seriousness, there are not many times in life when you get a do over. That is what I feel like we get to do with Mamma Mia. We have the chance to make the whole production stronger, better, and more fabulous — from the direction, to the acting, to the singing, all the way to a patron’s experience. The cast and crew have, and will continue to strive to make the patrons’ experience one they can remember. Dancing Queen forever!”
Much of the original cast will return for the production. Because of the popularity, organizers decided to showcase “Mamma Mia” for an impressive five weeks. It will run Thursdays through Sundays Jan. 20 through Feb. 20.
Fans of a certain boy wizard with a rather famous scar who concurred He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named will get the chance to return to that fantastical world and the legendary magical school in “Puffs.” This production follows another boy wizard, though Wayne Hopkins has a far less notorious story.
“Puffs” was another play that had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. It will be directed by first-time UACT director Christina Moroney. As a talented actor and singer — and the Roseburg High School theater teacher — she is no stranger to any aspect of the stage. This comedic trip into the world of J. K. Rowling will open March 31 and run Thursdays through Sundays until April 24.
An original play by UACT’s own Martin Follose will round out the 44th UACT season. “The Ghosts of Covington Manor” is a play within a play. It follows a theater company that this getting back on it’s feet with a new play. That play follows two siblings: one who just wants the money associated with his inheritance and the sister that will do anything to keep the family manor.
This comedy will run for four weekends beginning May 26.
Tickets for all UACT plays are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit uact-theatre.com.
“This year, just based on the downer year Douglas County has had with the pandemic and wildfires, we wanted to offer lighthearted comedies and something to bring smiles to people’s faces,” Schwegel said. “Just an evening of entertainment. We want to uplift everyone’s spirits this year.”
