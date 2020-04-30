Umpqua Actors Community Theatre held a digital talent competition for Douglas County students in first grade through 12th grade in the beginning of April.
In the competition, youth competed against other kids their own age. Groups were broken down to first through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade Three winners were chosen from each group.
UACT received about 90 total video submissions. Event sponsor and judge Jim Smith said the competition was a fun sampling of the talent in Douglas County.
“We had a lot of fun,” Smith said. “It was an idea we came up with because we knew kids were at home and driving their parents nuts. We decided to give them something to do and possibly unearth some talent that we might be able to use at the UACT theatre in the future.
The winners are listed below.
Grand Champion: David Cockrum-Shinn, 13-year-old seventh grader from Jolane Middle School. His Lego Pandemic Animation video can be found at youtu.be/g6cOqV2QqWw.
Group 1 (Grades 1-4) winners:
- First place: 8-year-old Sarah Wyatt, home schooled second grader. Talent: Drums.
- Second place: 9-year-old Lola Ferguson, third grader at Sunnyslope Elementary. Talent: Tap Dance.
- Third place: 8-year-old Ryder Lewis, second grader at Melrose Elementary. Talent: Lip Sync.
- Honorable Mention: 9-year-old Khloe Bochart, third grader at Sutherlin West Intermediate. Talent: Glow Stick Dance.
- Honorable Mention: 9-year-old Halle Goodman, fourth grader at Hucrest Elementary. Talent: Piano.
Group 2 (Grades 5-8) winners:
- First place: 12-year-old Jenna Fay, seventh grader at Fremont Middle School. Talent: Hip Hop Dance.
- Second place: 11-year-old Natalie Swindler, fifth grader from Sutherlin West Intermediate. Talent: American Sign Language Performance.
- Third place: 14-year-old Jedidiah Chapman, eighth grader at Coffenberry Middle School. Talent: Piano.
- Honorable Mention: 11-year-old Tim Kitchens, sixth grader from Geneva Academy. Talent: Hamlet Monologue.
- Honorable Mention: 10-year-old Anaiya Martinez, fifth grader at Sunnyslope Elementary. Talent: Dance.
Group 3 (Grades 9-12) winners:
- First place: 18-year-old Micah Nichols, senior at Roseburg High School. Talent: Mallet Percussion
- Second place: 17-year-old Sabrina Talley, senior at Roseburg High School. Talent: Piano
- Third place: 16-year-old Lily Brown, sophomore at Roseburg High School. Talent: Dance
- Honorable Mention: 16-year-old Tucker Thompson, sophomore at Roseburg High School. Talent: Sing/Guitar
- Honorable Mention: 18-year-old Cosette Maclean, senior at Roseburg High School. Talent: Singing.
“It was amazing some of the talent we saw here in Douglas County,” Smith said. “It was really, really, really a lot of run. We wanted to show the kids that if they are good and they work towards it and improve, they can actually win prizes.”
The grand champion was awarded $150. First place winners received $100 each, second received $50 and third place received $25. First place winning videos can be viewed on the UACT Facebook page.
According to Smith, UACT is considering doing the competition again next summer.
