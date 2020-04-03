Umpqua Actors Community Theatre announced Thursday that it will be holding its very first youth talent competition, open to all Douglas County students grandes 1-12.
"We know almost all the talent shows at the schools are being canceled and the Acts 30 was canceled so we wanted to encourage kids to do something creative and inspire them to use their talents while they’re in their homes, and maybe win a prize for doing so," said Melody Schwegel, executive director of UACT.
The competition is completely digital. Links to videos uploaded to a video sharing site, such as YouTube or Vimeo, can be submitted at www.uact-theatre.com/talent-competition. All videos should be three minutes or less in length.
According to the press release, any talent is welcome. Videos can be of "singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, doing a comedy routine, performing magic, reciting a monologue, doing pottery or showing us your mad basketball skills. We just want to see you perform and tap into your creative side."
Children will be competing against kids their own age, as groups are broken down to grades 1-4, grades 5-8 and grades 9-12. Three winners will be chosen from each group. First place will win $100, second place will win $50 and third place will win $25.
The competition ends April 15 and the winners will be announced April 19.
