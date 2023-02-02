With a title like “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” it isn’t hard to imagine what Umpqua Actors Community Theatre’s next performance will be about.
It might be hard not to laugh out loud, though.
Set in 1909, this musical comedy focuses on Monty Navarro (Tyler Wiprud). Monty has discovered he is at the end of a long line of successors for the Highhurst earldom. His mission is simple: become the next earl. And Monty will do anything, including kill, to get there.
Director Ashley Chitwood describes Monty as a rake. Wiprud agreed.
“Well, I mean, if we’re being fully honest about it I think Monty is a sociopath. He’s a serial killer who, you know, is also an attempted adulterer,” Wiprud said. “I feel like Monty is really presented in such a way that he is, you know, very charming and sort of clever as well. it’s kind of fun throughout the show to see the inner workings of his mind as he puts on this facade to sort of get close to all of the members of the D’Ysquith family.”
It’s a fun role, Wiprud said, one somewhat outside of his usual portrayal of the funny guy. There is still a lot of humor to the character, but Monty is really an anti-hero.
Wiprud is joined by a host of characters, including his two love interests, a list of potential rivals for his title and an ensemble. In staying true to the play, Z Westfall will tackle 10 roles — including all of the D’Ysquith heirs, who just happen to be Monty’s competition.
It is the most challenging thing they have done in their acting career, Westfall said. Encompassing so many roles requires both flexibility and dedication. At one point, Westfall has around 20 seconds to change costume from the dress and wig that make them a proper lady to an old man, complete with beard, suit and cane.
“It’s been a challenge,” Westfall said. “Ever since I saw this show, I said that I want to do that someday. And when the opportunity came up to audition here, I had to jump on it.”
While on his quest for a title, Monty is also caught in a love triangle.
“There are two women that are vying for Monty’s attention that he’s giving very freely behind both of their backs,” Lio Maclean explained.
Maclean portrays Sibella, whom is described as “mean, selfish and hot.” Monty has been in love with her for years, but Monty is too poor for Sibella’s tastes. Their affair continues even when Sibella marries and Monty finds his own potential spouse in Miss Phoebe D’Ysquith.
Phoebe (Aria Geyer) is quite the opposite of Sibella. Geyer describes the character as fun, ditzy and naive. Monty is Phoebe’s first real relationship and the young girl instantly falls in love with the rake. The hardest part, Geyer said, is portraying someone who is constantly awkward and oblivious.
Director Ashley Chitwood said there really isn’t a moral to this story. The point is for the audience to have fun.
“I don’t think that there’s a hero to this show. If anyone is the hero, I would say that it’s the audience. Throughout the whole show, they’re getting to see everything unfold. And so it kind a very first person experience. You’re kind of in it with them,” Chitwood said.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” premiers at 7 p.m. Thursday at UACT’s Betty Long Unruh Theatre. Repeat performances are scheduled throughout February. For more info and to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit uact-theatre.com.
“I think the musicals it’s pretty hysterical. It’s definitely very satirical,” Westfall said. “We’re breaking the fourth wall constantly and engaging the audience quite a bit. It’s a hoot and a half.”
