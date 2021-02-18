Umpqua Actors Community Theatre will stream the video of its 2017 production of “Shrek the Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as a fundraising event.
All three performances will be steamed on Showtix4u.com. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more at www.showtix4u.com/events/uact. Following the Friday, Feb. 19 stream, the public is invited to a live talk back with some of the cast, crew and orchestra.
Information: www.uact-theatre.com or www.facebook.com/UACTors
