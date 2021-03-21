Umpqua Actors Community Theatre will host its second annual youth talent show beginning Monday.
Douglas County students from first through 12th grade are invited to send in a video, up to three minutes, of their talent. All talents are welcome.
Videos should be uploaded to a video sharing site of your choice and then uploaded using the form available at www.uact-theatre.com. Organizers remind submitters to make sure their videos are shareable before submitting.
Solo acts are encouraged, to promote social distancing guidelines.
Videos will be competing against those from others of the same age group. Groups are separated into grades 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12.
First place in each group will win $150, second place will receive $100 and third place will receive $50. A grand prize of $250 will be awarded to the top submitted act.
Submission deadline is April 9. Winners will be announced April 16.
More info: www.uact-theatre.com/2021-talent-competition
