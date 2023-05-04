WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College's annual student art exhibition opens in the UCC Art Gallery May 15 and runs through June 7.
A reception for the show, named “Renew / Reconnect / Reflect," will be held 1-2 p.m., May 18, at the gallery, located in the Whipple Fine Arts Building at UCC, 1140 Umpqua College Road.
Visual fine art achievement awards will be presented during the reception, along with faculty reflections on the academic year.
The annual exhibition presents a juried student art exhibition every spring, featuring UCC Fine Arts students from the current academic year.
“This longstanding tradition of the Annual Student Art Exhibition is sure to impress. Our faculty is thrilled to present the exceptional work they have seen throughout the 2022-2023 academic year. Art is change. Creating this work is a chance for our students to redefine themselves within it. Collectively, the works on display will highlight the exceptional abilities of these emerging student artists,” said Tiffany Hokanson, UCC gallery director and art instructor.
This exhibition will feature the best of the best artworks in studio arts, specifically ceramics, basic design, drawing, and painting.
DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.
