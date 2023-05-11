UCC chamber music concert is May 30 The News-Review DD Bixby Author email May 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chamber music is on the playbill later this month, as Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts Department presents the Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and UCC Chamber Choir.The ensembles, under the direction of Jason Heald, perform 7 p.m. May 30 at the Whipple Fine Arts Center.The show will feature music from over three centuries including Franz Joseph Haydn’s Mass No. 12, “Theresien Mass."Admission is $10 per person, cash at the door.More information: 541-440-4691 or music@umpqua.edu. DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Concert Ucc DD Bixby DD Bixby is an A&E reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow DD Bixby Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER Utility 1 Worker GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Fullerton IV fifth grade teacher placed on administrative leave Douglas County rocks: 51st annual Gem and Mineral show hosted at fairgrounds Dutch Bros across from Roseburg High School moving locations Local homebuilder heads back to court Tonya Howard-Ball Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Advocates say parole is not enough for those convicted by juries that are not unanimous Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend 18 years after Natalee Holloway disappearance, Peru to extradite key suspect to US Elon Musk says he's found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks Wall Street edges lower following inflation data, drops for Disney, banks
