Umpqua Community College will present "An Unfolding Process: UCC’s Annual Student Art Exhibition" in the Art Gallery from May 5 through June 3. Each featured piece was created by UCC students.
According to the press release, UCC presents a juried student art exhibit each spring, showcasing the work from students enrolled in UCC's Fine Art classes during the current academic year. The exhibit returns to UCC's physical gallery space after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
“I am looking forward to the show, and I think everyone should check it out. I will have some pieces in the show, and it will be my first one, which is exciting!” said current UCC art student Emily Michel in a press release.
This longstanding annual Student Art Exhibit marks the end of the series of gallery shows for the year. This collective art will "present the abilities and talent of emerging artists from UCC, featuring their outstanding works in studio arts, specifically ceramics, basic design, drawing, and painting."
An opening reception will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
